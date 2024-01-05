Ballarat-born pop trio bringing retro vibes to Summer Sundays

Local act The Pearlies are bringing their brand of dreamy '60s and '70s-inspired pop to Ballarat this weekend, as part of a free event at the Botanic Gardens.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Comprised of Ballarat-born singer Jade Moran and keyboardist Hattie Fredjla, alongside drummer Norah Ziino, the band will be joined by Yacht Rock Revival, Chitra and Roy Darby for the first week of the Summer Sunday series, beginning on January 7.
The group was formed by Jade and Hattie, who met each other at Ballarat High School.
Initially a duo named Iridescence, the pair bonded over a mutual love of music from the '60s and '70s, and list as their inspiration The Carpenters, The Easybeats, ABBA and the Beach Boys.
Fast-forward a few years and the pair both moved to Melbourne where they met drummer Norrah, and have since released music under the The Pearlies.
"I would definitely describe it as a mixture of a bit of '60s, maybe The Beatles' early stuff," Jade said.
"With our music we try not to make it very 'four chords', we try and put all of this different stuff in it to make it a bit more unique and have a bit more of that '70s sort of feel."
The name of the band itself was provided by Jade's grandmother.
"One day when we were just brainstorming some different name ideas, Hattie really liked the name pearl, and wanted to do something around pearls," Jade said.
"I really like bands with two words in their names, so we were thinking 'pearl this', 'pearl that', what would we like to do with our name? Then my grandmother came over and said 'why don't you just do The Pearlies'?
"That just felt like such a good name. I feel like it is a very girly '60s girl band name, which we kind of want."
The Pearlies have been mostly gigging around Ballarat, including an appearance at last year's Be_Hear/Now.23 music festival and CresFest.
When not playing shows the trio are working on new songs, which Jade said they hoped to release as an album some time in the near future.
"I think thing with our music is that it is very story-based and there is a lot of storytelling. I would say that maybe our lyrics can reach out to someone, tell someone a new story they haven't heard," Jade said.
"Hattie and I write most of our songs predominantly. I think they come from our own experiences, especially from being women. I think it is about the deeper things her and I have experienced as women, and shedding some light.
"It can be pretty heavy I guess, but I think putting it into music makes people realise you can talk about it. We like to explain some songs either before or after we play them and talk about it in a way that everyone can understand."
She said Ballarat provided a supportive base for young up-and-coming acts, with a "tight-knit" community of artists looking after one another.
"I personally love the Ballarat scene. It is very tight. All of the bands are looking after each other, and there is not that feel of competition," Jade said.
"I think sometimes you get the one-off person who is a bit more reserved, but I have always found that we have been taken care of by the bands. Especially by the event organisers as well."
Summer Sundays will be occurring across four weekends at the Ballarat Botanic Gardens, starting January 7.
"The audience can expect something that they haven't heard before. Something a bit more unique," Jade said.
"We don't quite fit into most categories that are around nowadays I don't think."
Each Summer Sundays event will be free to the public and run from 4pm to 8pm. For more details, visit https://www.summersundaysballarat.com.au. The event may be cancelled on the day if there's a storm or dangerous weather conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.