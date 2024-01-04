Deja Vue for Lucas Plapp

LUCAS Plapp has seen this story before, but this time he knew that keeping his cool would be the key to securing another time trial crown.
The two-time national road race champion and 2021 national time trial winner overcame an early race setback to secure another title to the ever growing collection, and hopefully now has done enough to earn him selection for the biggest prize of all, the Olympics in Paris.
Plapp went into Friday's time trial at Federation University as one of the hot picks and he didn't let his legion of fans down, with a 33-second win over teammates Chris Harper and Michael Hepburn a further 23 seconds back. Plapp winning in a time of 46 minutes 19 seconds.
But while the margin was convincing, it wasn't without drama as he suffered a mechanical failure at exactly the same spot as last year.
"It was at the very top of the climb on the first lap, exactly the same spot as last year, I just went to change from the small ring back to the big ring and the chain didn't come up, it was exactly the same spot, exactly the same lap.
"Last year I got over excited and tried to make up for it, this time I was able to stick to the process and got it done in the end.
"There were a lot of swear words, a lot of 'how could this happen again?' I did get a bit overwhelmed, we trained a lot for what to do in case something like this happened, I knew what I had to do, fortunately enough this course has been really kind to me in the past and I know it off by heart, so I went for it with some fun.
"I've stoked to have made a go of it here and I can't wait to have one last crack at the road race again on Sunday."
Plapp said his focus for the season would be firstly the Giro D'Talia, before he hoped to win selection for the Paris Olympics.
"July 27 Paris, time trial, I have it circled on my calendar," he said.
In the women's event, it was a third successive time trial win for Grace Brown but the big job remains ahead of her, knowing she has one more chance to conquer Buninyong's road race.
After three seconds in the road race, she hopes this will be her year, but without a team around her, she knows she'll have to be smart with her ride on Sunday.
Despite another green and gold jersey secured in Friday's time trial, she said she never took any achievement for granted.
"This year I've probably felt the most nervous and I wasn't feeling super confident this morning," she said.
"It's nice to be able to get it done, every time you win the jersey it's special in its own right."
Brown held off a concerted challenge from Brodie Chapman, finishing in a time of 40 minutes and 51 seconds less than seven seconds clear.
Brown admitted she had a bit of a "love, hate" relationship with the course, saying she would be sad to see it go from next year.
"Since I've been cycling the event has been here, it's been nice to have it in my home state every year, it's been a great place to come every summer.
Time trialing is all the course you have. We'll see what the new one brings when we know what it is."
She said to win on Sunday would be a dream come true.
"I've been so close so many times, it's been a thorn in my side," she said.
"The road race particularly when you're out on your own there's a lot to take it.
"I'll give it a crack, but it would be nice to win it."
The women's race wasn't without drama after previous Australian road race and time trial champion Sarah Gigante, on the comeback trail after two years, was forced to return to the starting line due to faulty gears on her bike. She jumped on her ride bike but was unable to figure in the placings.
The under-23 men's was won by Jackson Medway while the under-23 women's winner was Ella Simpson.
