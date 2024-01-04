The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Deja Vue for Lucas Plapp

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 4 2024 - 7:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Jayco-AlUlA trifecta with Lucas Plapp winning the Australian Time Trial Championships at Federation University on Friday. Picture by Greg Gliddon
A Jayco-AlUlA trifecta with Lucas Plapp winning the Australian Time Trial Championships at Federation University on Friday. Picture by Greg Gliddon

LUCAS Plapp has seen this story before, but this time he knew that keeping his cool would be the key to securing another time trial crown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help