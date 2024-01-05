One last chance for Brown to conquer her Mount Buninyong nemesis

WITH a third successive time trial win firmly tucked away, Grace Brown has just one more chance to conquer Mount Buninyong when she lines up in Sunday's road race.
Despite a handful of near-misses, including three second placings, the Camperdown native still believes she has what it takes to win on one of her favourite tracks, in what could be the last time in her career.
With the RoadNats to head to a new venue next year, Brown is determined to go out on a high on Sunday.
"Hopefully I can win it, it's always a difficult one - especially being there without any teammates - but let's just see what happens," she said.
"Hopefully I can pull it off for once.
"It's been quite convenient having the racing in my home state.
"Since I've been cycling it's been here, it's been a nice place to come each summer, it'll be interesting to see what happens.
"Sunday is something I've been chasing for a number of years and I've come just shy of it many, many times.
"It's been a little bit of a thorn in my side, the road race when you're out on your own, there's a lot left up to chance, I just want to give it my best on the day.
"It's sort of fun, but it would be nice to get that jersey for one year."
It's been a tough off-season for Brown who has battled an "overuse" injury in recent weeks.
"I didn't have the smoothest off-season; I've been dealing with a bit of an injury that's set me back," Brown said.
"Not majorly, but probably not exactly where I hope to be at this point but it's not a major disaster.
"It's an overuse injury, a bit of a disc bulge injury in my lower back.
"So just a funny one that's been bothering me.
"It's an injury that I know I can continue to perform with, but it would be nice for it not to be there."
Regardless of the result on Sunday, Brown's time trial win should ensure she is on the plane to Paris for the Olympics, with final selections to be determined in May.
"While this race isn't necessarily a selection for Paris, I hope my track record in the time trial I'm on the team, but the selection doesn't happen until later," she said.
"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge, we'll hopefully keep it all together until then."
Brown will have plenty of tough competition to overcome on Sunday, none more-so than that of the Jayco AlUlA team featuring Ruby Roseman-Gannon, Georgia Baker, Amber Pate, Georgie Howe and Alexandra Manly, who will all be working together to deny Brown, who will ride without any teammates.
Friday's time trial runner-up Brodie Chapman will also have a team around her, with Lauretta Hanson and Amanda Spratt giving her support.
