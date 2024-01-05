Police hunting for Darren Allen, known to frequent Ballarat

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Darren Allen, who has been seen previously in Ballarat.
According to Victoria Police Media, the 40-year-old is wanted on warrant in relation to intentionally cause injury, common law assault and assault with a weapon.
Allen is about 180cm tall, of slim build, bald and unshaven.
Allen is known to use public transport.
Allen is known to frequent the Port Melbourne, Werribee, Sale and Ballarat areas.
Investigators have released an image of Allen in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
