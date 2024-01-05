'Doing brilliantly' with good vibes for Sturt Street criterium party

THOSE well-versed in criterium action had their spots staked out early in the shade with picnic blankets, camp chairs or under the umbrellas along Sturt Street.
There were plenty in the growing throngs here for the first time and jostling for the best places to watch action - typically on a corner or with a sweeping view down the finishing climb.
Wodonga's Craig McAlister made the trek to Ballarat for the AusCycling Road National Championships, for the first time in about a decade.
This is the final edition in the city - for now - after 18 consecutive years and Mr McAlister was impressed with how much the criterium program had grown.
Club championships and under-19 juniors were in action early afternoon before the traditional program of under-23 men's and elites.
Mr McAlister said travelled to Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2023 UCI World Championships, which he said had a great atmosphere. He contested the Gran Fondo in Glasgow and made a whole bunch of new Australian friends who were also in the ride.
This also made him keen to re-visit Ballarat for RoadNats.
"Ballarat is doing the crits brilliantly - this is such a nice part of the world in the street here," Mr McAlister said.
"The road race in Buninyong was always good, too. You can go for a wander and it's not far out of town."
Ballarat businesses were also reporting an uptick in international visitors, especially early in the day before criterium action got underway.
The crits program follows two days of time trial action at Federation University's Mount Helen campus and has long been a highly popular feature for its fast circuit racing and festive evening vibes in town.
Ballarat's Niamh Lewis ventured down with friends to enjoy outside dining and cycling action with friends.
Ms Lewis said they did the same last year and it was a fun, relaxed way to hang out.
"It's a good atmosphere," Ms Lewis said. "We come down, get something to drink and eat and it's good weather."
For Bacchus Marsh mum Alison Hendry, the criterium was a good event to enjoy with her young family because there were lots of laps to watch from different points in the course.
Her husband Jason Hendry was racing the RoadNats criterium for the first time with Eureka Cycling Club.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson enjoyed a great view near the bottom of the course outside his office window.
Cr Hudson said given this was the final year of this rotation for Ballarat hosting RoadNats, there had been a lot of fondness for the event.
"Even just seeing the build up of the crowd and already people laying down their claim in Sturt Street in the shade and on picnic rugs," Cr Hudson said.
He encouraged people to get on course in Buninyong and enjoy the race racing this weekend.
RoadNats shift to Buninyong for women's under-19 and men's under-19 and under-23 road races on Saturday, January 6, from 7am with the AusCycling Gran Fondo National Championships in the evening.
Super Sunday kicks off with para-cycling titles from 7am, the women's elite and under-23 title race over 104.4 kilometres from 9.20am and the elite men's 185.6km road race from 1pm.
