The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Putting Buninyong on the 'pedals-still' after RoadNats leaves

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 6 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buninyong's Dynamite Cycles and Cafe owner Cass Johnston ready for RoadNats action. Picture by Alex Dalziel
Buninyong's Dynamite Cycles and Cafe owner Cass Johnston ready for RoadNats action. Picture by Alex Dalziel

How Buninyong captures its long-term RoadNats legacy is on the community's mind before the event looks to leave the region in 2024 to find other host cities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.