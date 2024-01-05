Putting Buninyong on the 'pedals-still' after RoadNats leaves

How Buninyong captures its long-term RoadNats legacy is on the community's mind before the event looks to leave the region in 2024 to find other host cities.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Heading into the weekend, the main road of Buninyong was alive with preparations for the event, which will see an estimated 10,000 people fill out the town and the mountain.
While an exact location has not been confirmed, AusCycling, the body which organises the race, said it was looking at "rotating" the race between other Australian cities in future years.
This will bring to an end almost two decades of hosting the RoadNats road race for Buninyong - a major fixture in the town's events calendar.
Dynamite Cycles and Cafe owner Cass Johnston said she hoped Buninyong was in the roster for future events, given the patronage RoadNats brought to town.
Her hybrid cafe-cycle shop on Warrenheip Street is one of many in Ballarat flush with cyclists looking for last minute repairs.
"The RoadNats always brings a lot of people to the town both before and after the race," she said.
"We do find a lot of tourism comes before that, and during and then all year round. It is good for the town on all levels."
Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens president and Buninyong community figure Roger Permezel said there had been a strong cycling legacy left behind from the event.
"There is a pretty frantic trade in the coffee shops and cafes... It is something that can still be built on," he said.
"That then creates a focus on Buninyong, and then throughout the year you start noticing riders who are from out of town coming to Buninyong for the thrill of saying they have ridden on the RoadNats track."
Mr Permezel said possible future iterations of the RoadNats in Buninyong, if it returns, could have a "carnival" like atmosphere similar to events such as the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
"If you have a look at the Port Fairy Folk Festival, there seems to be a far broader engagement with all of the shopkeepers over that period," he said.
"If you are not into bikes when they come to Ballarat and Buninyong there is not much for you.
"But some places manage to draw in a lot more interest and support by the way they package the event."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.