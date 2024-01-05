Roseman-Gannon proves to be the jewel in the crown

RUBY Roseman-Gannon has dominated Friday night's National Criterium championships on Sturt Street, sprinting away for a convincing win - her second title in three years.
Riding for the all powerful Liv AlUlA Jayco team, Roseman-Gannon, the 2022 winner, blasted away midway through the 30-lap event from the pack, only joined by Gina Ricardo in a two-person break.
At the halfway point of the race the pair had opened up a 31-second advantage on the peloton.
With just three laps to go, the lead was cut to 14 seconds, but that was when Roseman-Gannon attacked, pulling away from Ricardo for a big win. Ricardo was swamped by the chasing peloton in the final straight as the Liv Jayco AlUlA team completed a trifecta with Georgia Baker winning the sprint for second from teammate Alex Manly.
Usually seen as a sprinter, Roseman-Gannon is not generally out in the breakaway, but felt her best chance was to break the field early.
"I didn't really plan it," she said. "In the first 20 minutes, I thought I was on a bad day. I was told if I was going to go, to do it on the back straight, and so I went.
"Gina worked really well with me, I would have liked to have kept her around a bit more, but I thought she might have been playing the mental game with me, but she wasn't.
"I have such a great team around me, what a great way to start the year. There's always a bit of pressure, but we have the support, it's a great result."
Keely Bennett from Team BridgeLane was fifth securing victory in the under-23 event.
