The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Roseman-Gannon proves to be the jewel in the crown

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 5 2024 - 7:54pm, first published 6:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Roseman-Gannon races away to an impressive win in Friday night's RoadNats criterium on Sturt Street. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ruby Roseman-Gannon races away to an impressive win in Friday night's RoadNats criterium on Sturt Street. Picture by Adam Trafford

RUBY Roseman-Gannon has dominated Friday night's National Criterium championships on Sturt Street, sprinting away for a convincing win - her second title in three years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.