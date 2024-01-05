Ewan shows his class in criterium sprint finish

The perfect RoadNats for the Jayco AlUlA team has continued with Australian sprint champion Caleb Ewan winning a sprint finish to take out Friday night's national criterium title on Sturt Street.
Ewan, a winner of this race is 2016. 17 and 18 always looked to be strongest sprinter in the race and it proved the case as he pulled away from Jenson Plowright and Sam Welsford in the race to the line to celebrate his fourth title.
The victory caps off a perfect two days for the squad which saw wins to both Lucas Plapp in Friday's time trial and an all-the-way domination by Ruby Roseman-Gannon in the women's criterium earlier on Friday night.
The race was a game of cat and mouse with a number of small breakaways happening throughout, including Ewan himself who looked set to try and emulate the efforts of Roseman-Gannon who set up her win midway through the women's race.
Ewan held the lead at the halfway point of the race, but he quickly rejoined the pack and sent teammates, including Ararat's Lucas Hamilton, to the front of the peloton to control the tempo.
Ben Carman from St George Continental produced an eye-catching ride throughout, but he was no match in the final stages for the powerful world tour team which controlled the lead out for Ewan. Another to show some great form was Ballarat's Liam White, who finished 11th, just five seconds behind the winner.
Ewan said after the race he had gone into the event with plenty of nerves.
"I was super nervous before the race to be honest," he said. "I felt like a kid racing again. The team did an amazing job, we rode quite aggressive and in the end we were happy to set it up for a sprint.
"I think the nerves were a good thing, it means you care and it's your body getting ready for what was coming up.
"I really wanted to start the year well, I couldn't have asked for a better start."
Ewan will now turn his attention to Sunday's road race.
"That's the one I really have my eye on," he said. "It looks like it's going to be quite hard with the weather, there should be a bit of a head wind on the climb which suits me, we'll see how it goes, hopefully on Sunday I can do the double."
