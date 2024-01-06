Micah's idea to help women run had an overwhelming response on social media

A RUN club for women without fast pace or social pressure: Micah Drake heard the need in her work in the gym at Federation University and put the idea out in Ballarat.
The response to Ms Drake's social media post has been so great she has put the project into play sooner.
Her Run Club will launch late January for women, especially those keen to get back into running, those who might have never tried running and those unsure how or if they should get started.
"I was in the [United] States recently and did see similar things over there, I've seen groups like this in Warrnambool and, especially with Ballarat Marathon coming up this year, I thought it would be good to have in Ballarat," Ms Drake said.
"I want to promote the feeling of running safely. I want people to know it's okay to be running slowly - people can even come and walk - it's for like-minded people in a social environment with no pressure."
Ms Drake said a lot of the clients she worked with in the gym at Federation University were mothers who used to run before juggling children and societal pressures.
She even had interest from more elderly women who were keen to "plod along".
VicHealth launched the This Girl Can campaign in 2018, based on Sport England's model, for a continued promotion of women breaking stereotypes in exercise.
The state's health promotions body has continued to find Victorian women typically felt a fear of being judged or not being fit enough as a major hurdle to exercise.
Ms Drake hoped Her Run Club would help to change such fears.
She has planned to start with three to four-kilometre runs and run-walks at a slow pace. This will depend on group members and what they feel comfortable in doing.
"It'd be so good to try and finish every single session with a coffee for women to socialise and create a community-centred feeling," Ms Drake said.
"Hopefully that way, even if they can't make a session they might have someone they can meet up with during the week."
Her Run Club is pencilled in to start Saturday, January 20.
For details or to message Ms Drake, follow @her_runclub on Instagram.
