The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Browning's smash then grab at national under-23 road race crown

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 6 2024 - 5:52pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fergus Browning crosses the line to win Saturday's under-23 road race at Mount Buninyong. Picture by Adam Trafford
Fergus Browning crosses the line to win Saturday's under-23 road race at Mount Buninyong. Picture by Adam Trafford

JUST two days after being hit by a car while training, Hawthorn Cycling Club's Fergus Browning has scored the biggest win of his short cycling career, taking out the under-23 road race on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.