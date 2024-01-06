Browning's smash then grab at national under-23 road race crown

JUST two days after being hit by a car while training, Hawthorn Cycling Club's Fergus Browning has scored the biggest win of his short cycling career, taking out the under-23 road race on Saturday.
Riding with noticeable cuts on his left leg and a sore shoulder, Browning won the sprint to the line at the end of the 139.2km course on Saturday afternoon at Mount Buninyong, holding off Matthew Greenwood of Team BridgeLane, with Matthew Fox from the South Coast winning the sprint for third, 35 seconds behind.
He said the accident occurred while he was training in Melbourne.
"When I hit the ground, it was the initial shock to see what was injured, the shoulder was a bit sore, but I was so fortunate it was nothing too major," he said.
Browning attached with four laps to go before holding on in the sprint to the line alongside Greenwood.
"It wasn't my original plan to go with four to go, but I knew I good legs, i went across with a few strong guys, so it was a good decision," he said.
"The last climb I knew what i could do for five minutes, I recovered a bit going back down and then I gave it everything in the spring, I'm super stoked.
"I knew it was the last year at Buninyong for a while, I knew the course really suited me. I never imagined I would get the opportunity to wear the green and gold at under-23 level."
