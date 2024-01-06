BCA REVIEW | Pegg's lead Pointees in big recovery to stay unbeaten

GOLDEN POINT 7-303 def WENDOUREE 257
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A return to form century from captain Josh Pegg and a blazing half-century from brother Lukas has propelled Golden Point to a high-quality win over Wendouree.
On what was described by the skipper as a "belter of a wicket" at CE Brown Reserve, Golden Point an early Ash McCafferty barrage to smash 7-303 from the 50 overs.
That total looked a long way off when McCafferty ripped through the top order leaving the Pointees at 3-15 after just three overs.
But instead of going into their shells, batters Lukas Pegg and Josh White took the attack back to the Red Caps. Pegg was particularly brutal, smashing 64 off just 44 balls.
When White was dismissed, Golden Point again looked shaky at 5-123, but that was when the skipper stepped up, leading the charge with an unbeaten century brought up on the second-last ball of the innings.
The pitch had plenty of runs left in it though and Wendouree set about the chase in style. Even though start opener Cole Roscholler was absent, the likes of Heath Pyke, Liam Brady and Mich Nolan all got going.
A thriller looked on the cards when the Red Caps reached 2-155 after 30 overs, but that was when Simon Ogilvie stepped up. Four wickets left the Wendouree at 6-170, and they never really recovered, all out in 48th over for 257.
Josh Pegg said he was thrilled at how well his batters had stood up after the initial onslaught from McCafferty.
"I was a little bit worried, but we are always confident that we have a strong batting line-up," he said. "It was a really good batting wicket, I really thought 300 was about a par score.
"But then to have Ogilvie step up the way he did. He's been opening the batting and one of our key strike bowlers. He's just taken his game to a whole new level this season."
Pegg said despite the unbeaten season to date, he felt his team was not feeling under more pressure to maintain run, trusting each other to get the job done each week.
Despite dropping to fourth on the ladder, Wendouree lost no friends with the loss. A grand final replay against East Ballarat starts next weekend for them, while Golden Point meet Ballarat-Redan in another blockbuster
BROWN HILL 6-193 def BACCHUS MARSH 156
BROWN Hill skipper Tom Bourke-Finn has been sent off in style after the Bulls second win of the season, strong victory over Bacchus Marsh.
Bourke-Finn will move to Perth to take up a teaching position. His team making sure he will leave on massive high full of confidence that Brown Hill is on the right path after some lean years.
Batting first, Brown Hill again reached a competitive 6-193 off the 50 overs with pretty much all of the top-order getting solid starts.
In reply, Bacchus Marsh looked to be going well 2-56 with James Lidgett and Daniel Lalor at the crease and Brown Hill also without Jason Knowles who was forced off the ground with heat concerns.
But it was the spinners that would have the big say in the contest with Jaxon Thomas ripping the heart out of Bacchus Marsh's middle order with 4-40.
Bourke-Finn said he was sure he was leaving the club in a great position to go forward.
"It was one of those games that we thought would be another close game, but we stuck at it well. I feel now we've got a draw where hopefully we can finish off with a few wins, this is a great way for me to finish up."
Bourke-Finn said he had seen gradual improvement each season since he had been in charge.
"We've been improving each year," he said. "When I first started we were a pretty strong side and then we fell away to a couple of years where we didn't win any games.
"It's great to be playing competitive cricket every week again."
NAPS-SEBAS 8-158 def by MOUNT CLEAR 4-159
Mount Clear has affirmed itself as a genuine top four threat with a comfortable and professional win over Naps-Sebas, reaching the host's target in just 36 overs.
Batting first, Naps-Sebas struggled to find some rhythm throughout, despite a starring knock from opener Sajith Dissanayaka who made 67 and a solid 34 from Daniel Scott, the team never really hit its stride.
That said, nothing could be taken away from the Mount Clear bowlers and fielders, who were led brilliantly by Ajay Mada's 4-44 from his 10 overs.
Mount Clear's batting has been its strong suit all season, particularly the form of opener Matt Ward and skipper Tom Le Lievre and again the pair proved insurmountable.
Despite the early loss of Jacob Smith, the pair once again set to work, putting on a 77-run stand for the second wicket. Ward would make 33 in good time, while Le Lievre added yet another half century with 57.
When he was dismissed, the Mounties were just 42 runs from victory, Zack Maple and Joel Moriarty seeing them home comfortably.
Le Lievre said there was always some trepidation after a break, but was thrilled with how his team performed.
"I thought our bowlers coming off a spell were absolutely terrific, to restrict any side to under 160 is a terrific effort in one-day cricket," he said.
Of his partnership with Ward, he said the pair have loved batting together this season and hoped to make plenty more in coming weeks.
"We're enjoying batting together, we've formed a good partnership there, we've been lucky enough to makes some runs, hopefully we can keep that going."
BALLARAT-REDAN 7-228 def DARLEY 174
The most improved team in the BCA First XI, Ballarat-Redan, might just have ended the season of perennial finalist Darley after a convincing one-day win.
Despite going into the clash under-strength with the likes of Zac Jenkins, Chris Egan, Matthew Aikman and playing coach Nathan Patrikeos among the absentees, the Two Swords never looked in trouble after stand-in skipper Ravi Sandhu blasted his first century for his adopted club.
Sandhu was spectacular, making a run-a-ball 131 before being run out. And while the wicket fells around him, a score of 7-228 looked a winning total at the halfway point given Darley's struggles with the willow for most of the season.
The only obstacle seemingly standing in the way of the Two Swords was Dilan Chandima. The opener hitting his best score of the season, but as has been the case, the wickets kept falling when the Lions needed partnerships and too much was left to too few to do.
While Chandima would go on to make 68, David Carton proved to be the chief destroyer, ripping through the middle order with precision line-and-length which saw him hit the stumps three times and pick up another LBW on his way to a five-wicket haul as the Two Swords confirmed their top-four standing.
BUNINYONG 149 def by EAST BALLARAT 4-152
While far from at their best, East Ballarat continue to get the job done, proving too strong for Buninyong, despite a greatly improved batting effort from the Bunnies.
Having struggled to crack 100 in recent rounds, Buninyong got itself to 149 this week, with Adam Eddy being the chief destroyer with five wickets.
The Hawks then set about the chase, and while far from perfect, losing four wickets along the way, Harry Ganley's 43 and Tom Walton's 34no, proved the key as they secured an important win to move up to second place on the ladder.
Skipper Jacob Eyers said while the team wasn't at its absolute best, he was happy with the win.
"We were pretty happy with it, I don't think we're batting as well as we should be, but we keep on getting the job done and we're second after today, so we take that move.
Move on quick is what the Hawks will have to do with a tough run home, starting with Wendouree, followed by Mount Clear and Golden Point over the coming weeks.
Ballarat-Redan 7-228 (R Sandhu 131) def Darley 174 (D Chandima 68, D Carton 5-46)
Ballarat-Redan Batting
Robert Hind c: Rockey Hoey b: Benjamin Longhurst 8
Randhir Sandhu run out: Drew Locke 131
David Carton c: Benjamin Longhurst b: Chamika Sattambi 5
Connor Ronan c: Hasitha Wickramasinghe b: Chamika Sattambi 27
Riley Fisher st: Rockey Hoey b: Dilan Chandima 11
Aidan Fletcher not out 16
Kyle Hayes lbw: Madushanka Ekanayaka 0
Michael Hayes lbw: Dilan Chandima 1
Brendan Thomson not out 19
Extras 10
Total 7-228 (50 Overs)
Darley Bowling: Madushanka Ekanayaka 10-2-1-28, Benjamin Longhurst 10-0-1-40, Chamika Sattambi 10-0-2-52, Dilan Chandima 4-0-2-33, Hasitha Wickramasinghe 10-2-0-29, Drew Locke 3-0-0-13, Liam Cornford 3-0-0-28
Darley Batting
Rockey Hoey c: Connor Ronan b: Brendan Thomson 0
Dilan Chandima c: Michael Hayes b: Jack Landwehr 68
Lachlan Herring c: Riley Fisher b: Michael Hayes 11
Bradley Barnes c: Riley Fisher b: Michael Hayes 0
Hasitha Wickramasinghe b: David Carton 17
Drew Locke b: David Carton 0
Axel Morton b: David Carton 22
Madushanka Ekanayaka lbw: David Carton 17
Liam Cornford c: Michael Hayes b: David Carton 3
Benjamin Longhurst not out 15
Chamika Sattambi run out: David Carton 6
Extras 15
Total 174 (38.3 Overs)
Ballarat-Redan Bowling: Brendan Thomson 9.3-2-1-35, Joshua Mackley 3-0-0-21, Michael Hayes 6-0-0-27, Jack Landwehr 10-0-1-44, David Carton 10-0-5-46
Naps-Sebas 8-158 (S Dissanayaka 67, A Mada 4-44) def by Mount Clear 4-159 (T Le Lievre 57)
Naps-Sebas Batting
Sajith Dissanayaka c: Joel Moriarty b: Zack Maple 67
Nathan Doonan c: Jacob Smith b: Ajay Mada 19
Daniel Scott b: Ajay Mada 34
Luke Corden c: Matt Ward b: Lachlan Payne 17
Corey Hucker c: Ashley George b: Lachlan Payne 4
Lachlan Sheridan c: Hugh McGregor b: Zack Maple 2
Sam Peters b: Ajay Mada 3
Dylan York not out 2
Harry Peirson c: Ashley George b: Ajay Mada 0
Jake Scott not out 1
Extras 9
Total 8-158 (50 Overs)
Mount Clear Bowling: Ajay Mada 10-1-4-44, Ashley George 10-1-0-24, Thomas Le Lievre 10-0-0-28, Lachlan Payne 10-0-2-35, Zack Maple 10-1-2-25
Mount Clear Batting
Matt Ward c: Harry Peirson b: Nathan Doonan 33
Jacob Smith c: Sam Peters b: Harry Peirson 0
Thomas Le Lievre c: Zac Healy b: Luke Corden 57
Zack Maple not out 31
Jack Jeffrey lbw: Sajith Dissanayaka 13
Joel Moriarty not out 13
Extras 12
Total 4-159 (36.5 Overs)
Naps-Sebas Batting: Harry Peirson 3-0-1-7, Luke Corden 10-2-1-35, Sajith Dissanayaka 9.5-0-1-50, Nathan Doonan 5-0-1-27, Dylan York 6-1-0-23, Zac Healy 2-0-0-8, Jake Scott 1-0-0-3
Brown Hill 6-193 (L Gunasinhage 48, M Porter 35) def Bacchus Marsh 156 (I Spiteri 35, J Lidgett 35, J Thomas 4-40)
Brown Hill Batting
Ryan Knowles c: Daniel Lalor b: Jack Powell 19
Martin Porter st: Hayden Whiteway b: Armi Wakefield 35
Akila Lakshan c: Armi Wakefield b: Jack Powell 25
Jason Knowles b: Armi Wakefield 0
Lahriu Gunasinhage b: Jared Taylor 48
Viraj Pushpakumara b: Ian Spiteri 23
Nick Cochrane not out 14
Shashi Fernando not out 7
Extras 22
Total 6-193 (50 overs)
Bacchus Marsh Bowling: Bradley Croxford 5-1-0-15, Jared Taylor 9-0-1-42, Angus Jones 6-0-0-14, Jack Powell 10-2-2-34, Armi Wakefield 10-0-2-43, Daniel Lalor 7-0-0-27, Ian Spiteri 3-0-1-14
Bacchus Marsh Batting
Tarkyn Hamilton c: Nick Cochrane b: Fraser Hunt 4
Thomas Wardell c: Lahriu Gunasinhage b: Tom Bourke-Finn 7
James Lidgett b: Viraj Pushpakumara 35
Daniel Lalor c&b: Shashi Fernando 15
Ian Spiteri st: Akila Lakshan b: Jaxon Thomas 35
Angus Jones b: Jaxon Thomas 12
Armi Wakefield c&b: Jaxon Thomas 7
Jack Powell c: Nick Cochrane b: Jaxon Thomas 10
Jared Taylor c&b: Ryan Knowles 6
Bradley Croxford not out 12
Hayden Whiteway run out: Jason Knowles, Jaxon Thomas 2
Extras 11
Total 156 (46 Overs)
Brown Hill Bowling: Tom Bourke-Finn 4.4-0-1-16, Fraser Hunt 6-0-1-16, Jason Knowles 1.2-0-0-8, Shashi Fernando 5-0-1-23, Viraj Pushpakumara 10-1-1-21, Lahriu Gunasinhage 2-0-0-12, Jaxon Thomas 10-0-4-40, Ryan Knowles 7-0-1-20
Golden Point 7-303 (J Pegg 100no, L Pegg 61, A McCafferty 4-77) def Wendouree 257 (J Pyke 64, L Brady 48, S Ogilvie 4-43)
Golden Point Batting
Simon Ogilvie c: Heath Pyke b: Ash McCafferty 4
Mohomed Feshal b: Ash McCafferty 5
Joshua White lbw: Tom Godson 31
Manjula De Zoysa c: Mick Nolan b: Ash McCafferty 0
Lukas Pegg c: Mick Nolan b: Tom Godson 61
Joshua Pegg not out 100
Lachlan Anderson lbw: Ash McCafferty 32
James Lewis b: Tom Batters 8
Andrew Falkner not out 33
Extras 29
Total 7-303 (50 Overs)
Wendouree Bowling: Ash McCafferty 9-0-4-77, Tom Batters 10-0-1-60, Tom Godson 10-2-2-47, Cooper Andrews 3-0-0-41, Youhanna Mani 10-1-0-33, Murphy Skinner 6-0-0-33, Stephen Segrave 2-0-0-10
Wendouree Batting
Stephen Segrave b: Riley Coppick 5
Ash McCafferty c&b: Simon Ogilvie 23
Liam Brady lbw: Simon Ogilvie 48
Heath Pyke b: Simon Ogilvie 64
Mick Nolan c: Joshua Pegg b: James Lewis 28
Liam Wood b: Daniel McDonald 6
Murphy Skinner b: Simon Ogilvie 2
Tom Batters c: Simon Ogilvie b: Manjula De Zoysa 31
Youhanna Mani lbw: Manjula De Zoysa 9
Tom Godson not out 15
Cooper Andrews c: James Lewis b: Joshua White 7
Extras 19
Total 257(48 Overs)
Golden Point Bowling: Riley Coppick 5-1-1-30, Daniel McDonald 8-0-1-29, Simon Ogilvie 8-1-4-43, James Lewis 10-1-1-52, Manjula De Zoysa 9-0-2-43, Joshua Pegg 4-0-0-33, Mohomed Feshal 3-0-0-22, Joshua White 1-0-1-3
East Ballarat 4-152 def Buninyong 149 (no scores available)
LADDER
GOLDEN POINT 54, EAST BALLARAT 43, BALLARAT-REDAN 42, WENDOUREE 37, Mount Clear 36, Bacchus Marsh 24, Darley 18, Brown Hill 12, Naps-Sebas 6, Buninyong 6
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.