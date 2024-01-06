Be prepared: more rain predicted for Ballarat

While no warnings have been issued, Ballarat can expect rain on Sunday and Monday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
For Sunday, January 7, Ballarat has an expected top of 24 degrees and as of 9.30am, it is 22 degrees.
Sunday looks to be cloudy with a very high chance of rain and chance of a thunderstorm.
The Bureau of Meteorology have reported it could develop into a severe thunderstorm.
The rain and stormy weather looks like they will continue into Monday, January 8.
Monday if forecast for a top of 22 degrees and a very high chance of showers in the morning and afternoon.
Those showers could also bring thunderstorms throughout the day.
Things are looking up for Tuesday thought, with a top of 25 degrees forecast some cloud and a slight chance of rain.
It's been a wet start to the summer, just a few days ago on January 2, Ballarat was hit with heavy rainfall and storm which left thousands without power, dozens of trees down and flooded streets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.