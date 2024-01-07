Iconic lavender farm up for sale, expected to sell for millions

The stunning and historic Lavandula Swiss Italian Farm may soon be in the hands of new owners.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The striking land in Shepherds Flat, famous for its sprawling acres, already has a few interested parties for the country estate.
Circa Heritage and Lifestyle Property specialists sales representative Dominic Romeo said the property was an important part of the region.
"Over the past few years it has become a tourism icon," Mr Romeo said.
"It's a drawcard for tourism."
Swiss Italian migrants came to the region to escape persecution and search for gold in the 1850s.
The property not only features its vast landscape and gardens, but also the stone buildings as well as the homestead.
The homestead, which at one stage was crumbling down, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
It was once home to the Tinetti family, some 162 years ago where they bred dairy cows.
More than 30 years ago, Carol White bought the land and developed it into an award winning tourism hot spot.
Ms White planted lavender and olive trees, built a café with lavender-based treats called La Trattoria Bar and Eatery.
Visitors can wander the gardens, have a picnic and can expect to be met with some farm animals too.
The farm attracts thousands of visitors each year, particularly to its four seasonal festivals, to celebrate history, nature and seasonal produce.
The farm was also a wedding venue and home to Lavandula Country House for a weekend getaway and used to offer tours of the original homestead.
Mr Romeo said he expected the farm to be sold for between $5 million to $5.5 million.
He said not only the acreage was attractive but the business opportunities.
"It draws around 50 to 60,000 people a year to the property, great gardens, even the food and they do events," Mr Romeo said.
"Besides the buildings and the business, it's got 96 acres with multiple titles - you can do a fair bit with that.
The farm re-opens on January 16, just in time for the peak lavender season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.