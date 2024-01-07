'Diamonds in her legs' Ruby does double with road race win

ON Friday night, Ruby Roseman-Gannon proved she was more than just a sprinter when she dominated the cirterium on Sturt Street in an all-the-way win.
Now, the Liv Jayco AlUlA rider has proved once and for all she's a climber as well, sitting near the front of the race for the entire second half Sunday's road race, then outsprinting a group of 11, including four former national road titles holders, to win the national road race title.
The Brunswick Cycling Club held off Lauretta Hanson and teammate Alex Manly in a desperate finish. Camperdown's Grace Brown finished with another near miss with a fourth placing.
Roseman-Gannon said she felt like she had 'diamonds in her legs' throughout the race, admitting she 'just went for it', paying off in the perfect way.
"It's shock, it hasn't sunk in yet., I've been dreaming about this day for a long time," she said. "I'm really excited and i can't wait to bring the jersey to Europe."
"It's a dream come true (this whole weekend), I never expected it, but anything can happen if you really believe, you never know.
"I knew I'd done a lot of work, I've been pretty motivated and worked hard. But I don't think anyone ever feels truly confident coming into a summer of cycling because you've not raced, it's weird not having racing.
"I normally do Bay Crits which usually gives me a confidence booster, but not this year, I'm glad I did have the legs."
Runner-up Hanson went on the attack throughout the race, often with Roseman-Gannon alongside her. She said she was thrilled to get as close as she did to the star sprinter in the final stages.
"I would have loved to have taken the green-and-gold jersey., but I'm still pretty proud to get second," she said.
"I positioned myself on Amber Pate because I know she's a great sprinter, Ruby was just that little bit faster, but I'm really proud of second."
