It's three in a row for Plapp, but this one was for the team

A spectacular one, two punch from the Jayco-AlUlA team has delivered the ultimate success for Lucas Plapp as he and Chris Harper destroyed the field in a dominant AusCycling road race at Buninyong.
The teammates went away from the rest of the pack with still more than 100km to go in the race, but never looked under any threat, winning by nearly six minutes from teammate Kelland O'Brien who won a sprint for third, completing another clean sweep for the Australian world tour team..
The chasing pack, held numerous other Jayco AlUlA teammates, which meant there was little hope that a group could be put together to reel in the two leaders.
The biggest interest lay on which of the two would be allowed to take the win, the two-time champ Plapp or the multiple placegetter Harper. In the end it was the youngster Plapp who was given the green light to cross the line first, securing his third successive win at Mount Buninyong, but a first for his new team.
While the history books will show Plapp as the victor, this was very much a team win, rather than one for the individual.
"It's an amazing way to start with this team," he said. "Harps is just the most amazing guy, amazing teammate and he told me pretty early on, not many get an opportunity to win three in a row, I can't thank him enough, he's such a gentleman.
"I'm really going to miss this place, I love this circuit and I don't think anyone else could do it better, but we'll just wait and see."
Plapp said the key to the win was to be in control the whole time.
"We watched vision of the race, worked out what we did well, what we didn't do well in the past. We just knew we had to have numbers up the road, make individuals chase. it was really lucky that it was us two who had the legs," he said.
Harper said once it was himself and Plapp, they knew they could get away from the rest of the pack.
"Plappy was going for three in a row, which is pretty special, so I was quite happy to see him win, but to be honest he was probably riding the stronger, the last couple of laps he was still riding strong.
"The important thing today was to bring the jersey back to the team, that's the most important thing.
"I said to him 'not many have gone three in a row', I think he was pretty grateful for that and I was just grateful that we could ride to the line together and enjoy it.
"We wanted to get into a situation with the team that we had a chance today, once you get two guys up the road with a five minute gap, it ticked off our goals perfectly."
