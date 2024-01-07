The Courier
Home/News/Council
In Depth

'We'll be back': AusCycling 'roots' firmly in Ballarat and Buninyong

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, course-side for Friday criterium racing, says RoadNats leaves a great legacy, including the likes of what retired hometown professional Pat Shaw has continued to achieve in commentary and as a team manager. Picture by Adam Trafford
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, course-side for Friday criterium racing, says RoadNats leaves a great legacy, including the likes of what retired hometown professional Pat Shaw has continued to achieve in commentary and as a team manager. Picture by Adam Trafford

AUSCYCLING has plans to deliver the road national championships back in Ballarat and Buninyong in about three years' time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.