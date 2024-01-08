The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Rain won't stop the music for Summer Sundays kick-off event

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated January 8 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen and Caitlin Lonsdale are returning spectators for Summer Sundays 2024. Pictures by Alison Foletta
Glen and Caitlin Lonsdale are returning spectators for Summer Sundays 2024. Pictures by Alison Foletta

Despite the drizzling rain on Sunday, January 7, dozens of people still made it to Ballarat Botanical Gardens for live music.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.