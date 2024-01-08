Rain won't stop the music for Summer Sundays kick-off event

Despite the drizzling rain on Sunday, January 7, dozens of people still made it to Ballarat Botanical Gardens for live music.
Home grown talent Roy Darby kicked off the evening singing classics like I See Red by Split Endz - he was a great high energy performer despite the grey weather.
Summer Sundays is a four-week event run by City of Ballarat - with different musicians performing at the gardens free to the public from 4 to 8pm.
Just half an hour after the event started, 4pm, around 50 people were already sitting on picnic blankets, or folding chairs, or under umbrellas enjoying the live music.
Even some braved the rain and were dancing on the grass while most stayed dry under the larger trees, dressed in rain jackets and beanies thanks to the drop in temperature.
One Ballarat family said they had enjoyed the Summer Sundays years before and came along again, despite the rain.
From Winter Valley, Caitlin Lonsdale said it was a good way to spend an afternoon.
"We'll be coming back next weekend, it's my birthday," she said.
"I'll get to have fireworks on my birthday."
Ms Lonsdale along with her husband, Glen, and their young son were camped under a tree with chairs and blankets, despite the rain.
"It's not that bad," Mr Lonsdale said.
The misty rain had not deterred people, with more coming in to find the driest patch to sit or stand and listen to one of the music acts.
The Pearlies, another Ballarat band, were also slated to perform Sunday.
Next week, Summer Sundays will include a 15 minute fireworks show at 9.30pm.
From 4pm on Sunday, January 14 , musical acts include The Pigs, Chikchika, Confetti Western and Rhiannon Simpson.
