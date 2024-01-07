It's the climb: how crowds celebrate the toughest point in Buninyong

POWER was hooked up from "generous" neighbours, two televisions were tuned in under widespread marquees and the 30-strong Slipstream crew was set.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Proud uncle and aunt Peter and Pauline Roche led the vocal crew, set up down from the King and Queen of the Mountain summit, their niece Sarah Gigante one of the top contenders for the elite women's title.
This might be the last time - for now - the AusCycling Road National Championships were climbing Mount Buninyong and this party was keen to make the most of watching the big names in their backyard.
While the big crowds tend to gather in the Buninyong main street, the climb continued to offer a strong festival-like offer for those who ascended to cheer the gruelling repeats from the nation's best riders.
Gigante, the 2019 champion, has been training in Buninyong on and off the past couple of months in her comeback from injury, using her aunt and uncle's house as her base.
Mr Roche said have been on course for years, but Gigante's win was a definite highlight.
"I hope [the championships] comes back, we really love it," Mr Roche said. "It's great exposure for Ballarat and Buninyong on national and international telly."
Buninyong's Matthew Hartigan and Alex Bomitali decided to go "all out" for the final year on the mountain. Instead of deck chairs, they opted for hay bales on the back of a ute to watch the race with mates.
They said this was the best place to enjoy the atmosphere.
Nearby, was a stylish paddock live site with a beautifully lit marquee, offering free smoothies, a huge screen with the broadcast and umbrella tables for people to relax and enjoy the race. AusCyling's new vehicle partner GWM was playing host.
Brisbane's John Holm said his family found it when walking about the course and could not think of a more "awesome" place to watch the action, especially with extra shelter.
Mr Holm said his family had made the trip a few times for RoadNats and he had mixed feelings about it leaving town - he liked knowing the course, but at the same time he said it was a bit predictable.
Traralgon's Thane Russell made an early morning journey to get to Super Sunday action, given this was the last time.
The enthusiastic recreational cyclist came with friends who knew the best spots to watch the race and he said Ballarat looked amazing.
Meanwhile, Buninyong boys Sam, Tom, Nick and Will say they will definitely miss the racing up the mountain in their backyard.
The quartet set up their second annual drink stand on the climb, mostly quenching the thirst of neighbours and an international tourist. Their highlights have been ringing cow bells, being on camera, paracycling and waving to police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.