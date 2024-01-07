The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

It's the climb: how crowds celebrate the toughest point in Buninyong

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated January 7 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slipstream fan group cheering on elite Sarah Gigante, led by her aunt and uncle Peter and Pauline Roche, up Mount Buninyong Road. Picture by Adam Trafford
Slipstream fan group cheering on elite Sarah Gigante, led by her aunt and uncle Peter and Pauline Roche, up Mount Buninyong Road. Picture by Adam Trafford

POWER was hooked up from "generous" neighbours, two televisions were tuned in under widespread marquees and the 30-strong Slipstream crew was set.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help