Bigger active picture still vital for FedUni as Road Nats leave town

FOR Federation University, branding has been beamed nationally and internationally but this partnership has also been a way to encourage what it does best.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
FedUni vice-chancellor Duncan Bentley said the move to team up with AusCycling Road National Championships might not drive international students from cycling-strong nations such as Spain but it puts the university's exercise and sports science research on the map.
Professor Bentley said this had also been a great opportunity to inspire the community to be more active at a real grassroots level.
"To help manage chronic disease of any kind, active living and exercise is really important," Professor Bentley said. "We're proud to support a wide range of sporting clubs and cycling's RoadNats is really at the peak of that."
Professor Bentley said AusCycling's plans to rotate the championships out of Ballarat from 2025 were not the end of such work. He said other major events, such as the inaugural Ballarat Marathon in April, are set to attract more elites to town, especially with the backing of Ballarat Olympian Steve Moneghetti, and more community members getting involved.
"The key thing is these championships are built on such a history - when you look at the history of cycling in Victoria, it's longer than most," Professor Bentley said. "There is powerful community support for cycling in Ballarat. You see it in everything from Fiona Elsey [Ballarat Cycle Classic] to community events.
"The university might not have many students around this time of year, but our partnership has represented a much broader base."
Professor Bentley said while the number of domestic students choosing to go to university had diminished, FedUni had doubled preferences for sports science. He said a degree such as veterinary and wildlife science might not seem like a fit, but it too had "huge interest" as a primarily outdoors and active study.
RELATED COVERAGE:
A RoadNats partnership with AusCycling had also tapped into FedUni's cooperative learning shift, with a greater focus on industry experience and internships with studies. Researchers had also been able to workshop with elite athletes and coaches.
He said the university would continue to develop such opportunities.
Even as the RoadNats leave town, Professor Bentley was certain many in cycling would know the name FedUni now, which should continue to be talked about for at least one more year with greeen-and-gold champions in international events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.