The Courier
Home/News/Education
Events

Bigger active picture still vital for FedUni as Road Nats leave town

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 8 2024 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation University has become a key partner in the AusCycling Road National Championships, including hosting the time trials on the university's Mount Helen campus. Picture by Alex Ford
Federation University has become a key partner in the AusCycling Road National Championships, including hosting the time trials on the university's Mount Helen campus. Picture by Alex Ford

FOR Federation University, branding has been beamed nationally and internationally but this partnership has also been a way to encourage what it does best.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.