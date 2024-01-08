Rest day comes at the perfect time for Under 17 nationals

The Duckworth-Lewis system has been hard at work at the Cricket Australia Under-17 National Championships which are being played in Ballarat.
But Monday's rest day came at the perfect time for the teams given that fine conditions are expected for the rest of the week.
All but one of Sunday's matches were decided by the mathematical boffins, but after three rounds, it's starting to be clear just who are the teams in contention.
The unconquered Western Australia, not only scored 340 in their clash with at that stage with fellow unbeaten team South Australia, the bowlers then ripped through the Croweaters, having them at 8-89 when the elements intervened on Sunday.
The other team that sits unbeaten is Victoria Metro, which was the one team to win its match in quick time, rolling the Northern Territory for just 69.
The Victorians managed just 24 overs in their innings, reaching 2-119, but fortunately the match was able to be resumed in a limited format, the Territorians all out in just the 21st over of the chase.
It hasn't been the best of time for Victoria Country. The hosts have struggled, winning just one of the three games to date.
In the opening round, it was a narrow defeat to South Australia, a comfortable win over Tasmania followed in round two before a defeat at the hands of New South Wales Metro on Sunday.
Victoria Country will need to knock off Victoria Metro in Tuesday's match at Eastern Oval to be a chance of making it through to the semi final showdowns, scheduled for Wednesday.
While Metro and Western Australia loom as the most likely combatants, South Australia, along with New South Wales Metro and New South Wales Country have each won two games as well. New South Wales Metro meets South Australia on Tuesday at Russell Square is what looms as pivotal match for both teams.
New South Wales Country would be confident it has the ability to get over the top of Northern Territory in its match, which will be played at Buninyong.
