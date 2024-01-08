The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

They're swapping the Ballarat exit lanes near the Ring Road exit again

By Staff Reporters
January 8 2024 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It'll be back to the left lane from February for drivers heading home to Ballarat from Melbourne. Picture from Google Maps
It'll be back to the left lane from February for drivers heading home to Ballarat from Melbourne. Picture from Google Maps

It's happening again - as construction on Melbourne's West Gate Tunnel continues, drivers heading from the city towards Ballarat will soon have to get back in the left lanes to get home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.