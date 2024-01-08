They're swapping the Ballarat exit lanes near the Ring Road exit again

It's happening again - as construction on Melbourne's West Gate Tunnel continues, drivers heading from the city towards Ballarat will soon have to get back in the left lanes to get home.
There'll also be detours back to the Ring Road for 10 days for resurfacing works from January 10.
Over the past 12 months or so, regular drivers will have noticed the Ballarat exit after the West Gate Bridge, at the Western Ring Road interchange with the big wire house artwork, swapped from the left lanes to the right lanes.
According to the state Department of Transport and Planning, it'll now be swapping back to the left lanes from February.
Works between Millers Road and the M80 Ring Road interchange are expected to last until March, a government press release states.
'From mid-February to early March, motorists heading outbound on the West Gate Freeway to Geelong or Ballarat will experience lane changes. Overhead and electronic signs will be in place to direct drivers to use the right lanes to travel to Geelong and the left lanes to travel to Ballarat," it states.
"To complete these works as safely and quickly as possible, the outbound exit from the West Gate Freeway to the M80 Ring Road will close for nine days from 10 January, while other lanes and ramps will be closed until early March.
"Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow for an extra 30 minutes of travel time as project workers lay down the new road surface and install new permanent signage and freeway barriers for safer rides."
Motorists wishing to reach the M80 from the West Gate Freeway should exit early, using Grieve Parade, Geelong Road, Little Boundary and Boundary roads. Those who miss this early exit will face a 10km detour via the Princes Freeway and a U-turn at Kororoit Creek Road.
