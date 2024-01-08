The Courier
Running legend Moneghetti shows he's still got the legs

By Justine Justine McCullagh-Beasy and Greg Gliddon
January 8 2024 - 1:00pm
Steve Moneghetti gives out plenty of high-fives after a stunning sixth placing in Warrnmabool's Surf T Surf race. Picture by Sean McKenna
BALLARAT distance running legend Steve Moneghetti has shown up the youngsters with a stunning sixth placing in Warrnambool's Surf T Surf which was held at the weekend.

