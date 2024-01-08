Running legend Moneghetti shows he's still got the legs

BALLARAT distance running legend Steve Moneghetti has shown up the youngsters with a stunning sixth placing in Warrnambool's Surf T Surf which was held at the weekend.
Moneghetti defied his 61 years to finish the 10km course in 35 minutes and 36 seconds, less than four minutes behind the much younger Jason Daye, who himself holds a top-15 result in the Melbourne marathon, among his credits.
Hawthorn's Sarah Adam was the first female across the finish line, completing the hill-laden course in 36.08.
Moneghetti said he was thrilled to get the run into his legs, admitting he hadn't been going great in the lead-up to the event.
"I've been battling to be honest the past few months, I haven't raced anything for a while," he said.
"I felt like I'd lost my superpower. We went to Falls Creek for a week over new years, and I just felt like I'd started to turn it around a bit, something had clicked a bit.
"I came down to Warrnambool and I had no idea what I'd run, I could have run 40 minutes, I could have run 35, I ran 35-and-a-half and felt a bit better.
"I was off the pack of the leading guys, it was a couple of minutes slower than last year, but I'm happy to take that. We love the event, we love coming down here, it feels like a second home. We've been involved in this for a number of years, it's an event for everyone in the community to be a part of."
The self-deprecating Daye, who defeated Winter Valley's Tom Inverarity (34.00) and Warrnambool's Matt Billington (34.19), was humbled to add his name to the Surf T Surf honour roll as the fun run celebrated its 41st year.
"It is really cool - I thought I'd never win this. It's a very good race," he told ACM. "Much better runners than me have won this event. You've just got to get lucky sometimes."
Daye, 36, said it was special to compete alongside Moneghetti
"Steve beat me here last year and even though he's over 60, he's still a world-class runner," Daye said.
"He's extraordinary so it's pretty cool to be running alongside him and occasionally finishing in front of him."
Daye's next goal is the Port Fairy marathon on Sunday, February 18. He is the defending champion.
"I am training pretty hard for the Port Fairy marathon which is about five or six weeks away now and it's got me in pretty good shape for this one too," he said.
"I have run two pretty similar times two years in a row but I hope this year I can go faster by a few minutes. We'll see how we go.
"It depends on what weather we get - it could be raining sideways, it could be (a still) day like this. It is a great little town to go running in.
Adam - a New Zealander who moved to Australia four years ago - defeated Winslow's Fleur Barling (39.03) and Warrnambool's Jane McMeel (39.14).
The Melbourne-based runner was rapt to secure a win on debut.
"It was hard, it was hilly all through the back end but it was a still morning," she said. "I was hoping to get (a time of) 37 so I did about a minute quicker. No wind helped, which is rare in Warrnambool."
Adam said she was "still working out" her ideal distance after finishing up hockey and focusing more on competitive running.
"I did the Melbourne marathon this year and my last race was a 1500m, so this (the 10km) is in between and probably about right," she said. "I don't think I could go back to a marathon - one and done I'd say."
