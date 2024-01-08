Man rushed to hospital after forklift rollover

Emergency crews are at the scene of a suspected forklift rollover at an industrial business in Mitchell Park.
Crews were called to the business on Cargo Way in the Ballarat West Employment Zone about 12.20pm on Monday.
There are reports of a man in his 60s with injuries to his ribs and shoulders, with ambulance crews at the scene.
A forklift was seen on its side on a gravel internal road through the fence on the CHS Broadbent premises.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one person was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital.
WorkSafe has been emailed for further information.
