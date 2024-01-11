Settle your family into this peaceful location

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Nestled within the serene enclave of Ballarat East, this beautiful home sits proudly on an expansive 721 square metre (approx.) parcel of land.
It's positioned just a short drive from the vibrant heart of Ballarat's CBD, and close to schools, daycare facilities, supermarkets, charming cafes and a plethora of stores, making it a fantastic choice for a family seeking somewhere that effortlessly combines convenience with tranquility.
The house has a contemporary brick facade, adorned with a rendered feature archway. Lush lawns and manicured hedges frame the front door, which leads to the front-appointed lounge room, an ideal space for entertaining and relaxation.
The heart of the home is the open-plan living area, where a home cook's dream kitchen is fitted with modern appliances, including a gas stove, oven, dishwasher, dual sinks, an expansive breakfast bench and a walk-in pantry.
There are four bedrooms, with the main suite featuring a walk-in robe and private ensuite adorned with ample bench space, shower and a toilet.
Three additional bedrooms are situated at the rear of the home, all with built-in robes. They share a family bathroom, equipped with a shower, vanity and bath, and complete with a separate toilet.
The laundry exudes functionality with ample bench space, overhead cabinetry and cupboard space. Year-round comfort is assured with central heating and cooling servicing the entire home.
"My favourite part of the house would be the open plan living and dining area, because it looks onto the outdoor space and beautiful backyard," says Lachlan Sylvia from Ballarat Real Estate.
The outdoor oasis includes an alfresco area with electric blinds, perfect for enjoyment in any season. Unwind on the timber deck among well-established gardens, with herb/veggie gardens and beautiful trees completing the picturesque scene.
There's a double lock-up garage and workshop behind the roller doors at the front of the house, while the garden shed and a powered workshop/tool shed provide plenty of storage options.
Additional features include a solar system and rainwater tank connected to the toilets, enhancing the home's efficiency and sustainability.
The home seamlessly combines modern luxury, comfort and natural beauty, offering a lifestyle that's hard to resist.
