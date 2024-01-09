Is the Ballarat Cricket Association finals race already down to five?

BALLARAT-Redan victory over Darley, coupled with Brown Hill's upset of Bacchus Marsh may have left the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI competition down to just five sides, battling it out for four spots of the last few rounds of the season.
With just four two-day matches to go, there's every possibility the finalists could be decided by which clubs have picked up outrights and which have missed out, so even are the top five clubs.
We take a look at the run home and try to predict just where the teams will finish at the conclusion of the home-and-away season.
TO COME: Ballarat-Redan (H), Bacchus Marsh (H), East Ballarat (H), Darley (A)
WE SAY: Does this team have a chink in its armour? It's hard to know given the amount of times the Pointees have managed to pull of the seemingly impossible. All season long the Pointees have found a way. At the weekend, at 3-15, against Wendouree, they had every reason to fall apart, yet still managed to post of 300. The only concern is that too often they've relied on individuals to rescue the team after a mini batting collapse. Right now, it would be a brave person to tip them to lose any games.
PREDICTION: 13-0
TO COME: Wendouree (A), Mount Clear (H), Golden Point (A), Naps-Sebas (A)
WE SAY: The consumate professionals, East Ballarat have quietly sneaked up to second spot thanks to their win over Buninyong at the weekend. The premiers face arguably the toughest run of any side of the coming few weeks with three games to come against finals contender. They are certainly capable of winning every game, but they could easily drop three as well. Conservative estimates give the Hawks a 2-2 finish, but it should be enough to qualify for the semi finals again.
PREDICTION: 8-4-1
TO COME: Golden Point (A), Buninyong (H), Brown Hill (A), Mount Clear (H)
WE SAY: A win over Darley with up to eight of the first pick side out was full of merit last round and it gives the Two Swords a huge opportunity to return to the final race for the first time in a number of years. Golden Point this weekend will be a massive test, but the draw looks favourable to finish off with Buninyong and Brown Hill to come. The last round showdown with Mount Clear could determine a top four spot.
PREDICTION: 10-3-0
TO COME: East Ballarat (H), Naps-Sebas (A), Mount Clear (A), Bacchus Marsh (H)
WE SAY: Don't pay much attention to the loss at the weekend, the fact remains Wendouree is very much alive in the premiership race. The draw looks pretty comfortably from here. The Red Caps should get wins over Naps-Sebas and Bacchus Marsh, Mount Clear and East Ballarat will be tougher, but you'd back them to win at least one, probably both of those games as well.
PREDICTION: 9-3-1
TO COME: Bacchus Marsh (H), East Ballarat (A), Wendouree (H), Ballarat-Redan (A)
WE SAY: Quite simply a win this week against Bacchus Marsh is crucial because the run home looks incredibly tough with matches to comes against East Ballarat, Werndouree and Ballarat-Redan. That clash with the Two Swords in the final round could very well determine the fourth spot. But they wouldn't want to rely on an outright result or something like that to get in.
PREDICTION: 7-6-0
Bacchus Marsh (4-5-0) and Darley (3-6-0)
WE SAY: Quite simply both teams will need to win out and hope for some upsets if they wish to play finals. Darley looks to have the better of the fixture and could finish 7-6, but it's likely it will leave them still at least a game short of what is required. Bacchus Marsh could sneak an 8-5 season which might be enough, but it also seems unlikely. Brown Hill, Naps-Sebas and Buninyong can start preparing for season 2024-25.
