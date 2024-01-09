Is the Ballarat Cricket Association finals race already down to five?

WE SAY: Does this team have a chink in its armour? It's hard to know given the amount of times the Pointees have managed to pull of the seemingly impossible. All season long the Pointees have found a way. At the weekend, at 3-15, against Wendouree, they had every reason to fall apart, yet still managed to post of 300. The only concern is that too often they've relied on individuals to rescue the team after a mini batting collapse. Right now, it would be a brave person to tip them to lose any games.