McEvoy's loving their Arabian Summer as she prepares for Magic Millions

THE Ballarat-trained Arabian Summer will head into the Magic Millions Classic on the Gold Coast after an effortless win in the $150,000 Gold Pearl (1100m), rounded out her preparation.
Purchased as a $220,000 yearling, the two-year-old filly has already shown her worth in her four starts to date and is likely to start as one of the favourites for the $3 million race over 1200m on Saturday
The filly will now attempt to emulate her former stablemate Sunlight which took out the 2018 event. Sunlight took a similar path winning the Gold Pearl before taking out the Magic Millions.
Trainer Tony McEvoy told mcevoymitchellracing.com.au said he wouldn't be drawn into comparing his star fillies on ability, just yet, but could see some similarities to his 2018 champion..
"She is as tough as Sunlight," McEvoy said. "I'm not going to say she's in Sunlight's grade, but she's getting closer.
"The way she is built, she is a really compact two-year-old.
"If you have a horse that can do it, it's an attractive model (backing up), she's very tough this girl because she had to come up by road and she hasn't left an oat.
"She needed a gallop, she hasn't had a saddle on in eight days, so this will make her better."
Arabian Summer's undoubted talent was on show on Ballarat Cup Day when she strode away to a dominant 3.5 length win in the Magic Millions two-year-old classic, winning that race as a maiden.
Jockey Harry Coffey who has ridden the filly in all four of her starts to date was delighted to find himself with a ride in the Classic this year.
"It always helps when you know horses well and luckily I've been able to be with her at every one of her starts and she's run superbly every time," he said. "She is the ultimate professional, she does things right. She's bumped into some pretty good horses along the journey, and it is really rewarding for her and the team, Tony and Cal, to string two in a row now.
"She relaxed nicely today, quickened off a nice tempo and was strong through the line."
In her dominant win, Arabian Summer ran a quicker time than the colts and geldings division, taken out by Spywire.
The Magic Millions market has Storm Boy favourite at $2.50 from Spywire ($6), Highness at $7, then Arabian Summer and Parkour at $8.
