Alleged carjacking at knife point in Redan

A knife-wielding man who allegedly tried to steal a ute has been arrested after an alleged carjacking attempt in Redan.
According to police, the 25-year-old from Wendouree was a passenger in Holden ute that was driving on Adair Street in Redan about 1.30am Sunday.
Police allege he produced a knife and demanded the victim's car before taking it and driving off.
The vehicle was found in Winter Valley a short time later, police said.
The man was arrested, and remanded to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 15.
Police also shared details of more car fires in the Ballarat area, the latest in an ongoing spate of stolen cars being set alight.
A van was found fully engulfed in flames at the corner of Bowden and Fisher streets in Wendouree on Sunday, about 5.30am.
The van had been stolen from a business on Dowling Street in Wendouree.
Detectives from the Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit have urged anyone with information or CCTV near Bowden or Fisher Street to contact their office or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
