The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Alleged carjacking at knife point in Redan

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 8 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

A knife-wielding man who allegedly tried to steal a ute has been arrested after an alleged carjacking attempt in Redan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.