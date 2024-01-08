'Porch pirate' admits to stealing delivery meal kits from front lawns

A "porch pirate" who pleaded guilty to stealing people's meal delivery boxes from their front doors has told the court it will be his "last offence"
A 26-year-old Ballarat man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead guilty to the multiple charges, after a spree in late July which saw him driving around various suburbs and taking off with people's deliveries.
The man will not be named as he avoided conviction.
The thefts occurred across two separate occasions, beginning on July 24, 2023, when the man stole a Dinnerly parcel from the front door of a Bonshaw Street address at about 4pm.
He was captured on nearby CCTV cameras taking the box and leaving in a distinctive blue Ford sedan.
The second lot of thefts occurred on July 31, 2023, where the man took various Hello Fresh and Dinnerly parcels from the front lawns of houses in Alfredton, Lucas and Winter Valley.
Six boxes were looted by the man, who was seen on CCTV multiple times throughout the afternoon. Each theft took place in a window between 10am and 2pm.
On one occasion, a witness saw the man make off with a food delivery box from a house in Winter Valley and took a picture of the man's Ford for the police.
The 26-year-old was arrested at the Ballarat police station on November 20, 2023.
Police said the man initially made admissions to stealing the parcels, but later changed his story, stating that someone else had been driving his vehicle on the day of the offences.
The man, who had no criminal record, told Magistrate Michelle Hodgson he would not steal from people's front lawn again.
"It was my first offence and it is going to be my last offence," he said.
It comes after footage of a meal delivery box being taken from someone's front door in Alfredton was posted online in August 2023.
The post garnered attention from others in the area who also had their meals taken from them when they were not home.
A lawyer for the man told the court his client had been homeless during the thefts, and had been stealing the meal kits to feed himself.
"There was clearly no enrichment... they were for your own consumption, they weren't for the purposes of reselling," Magistrate Hodgson said.
"People ought to be able to have items delivered to their home and not feel that they may be removed."
The 26-year-old was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond without conviction.
