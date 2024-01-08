'I panicked': Sebastopol hit-and-run driver turns himself in a day later

A hit-and-run driver who rear-ended a car on the intersection of Hertford and Albert streets in Sebastopol said he had either "blacked out or fell asleep" during and after the crash.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The incident occurred at about 9.05pm on August 25, 2023, when a 32-year-old Ballarat man crashed into the rear of a car whilst heading north on Albert Street.
The driver of the car which had been hit pulled over onto the roadside, expecting the 32-year-old to stop and exchange details, but was left disappointed when the man sped off from the scene.
The 32-year-old man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead guilty to careless driving and failing to stop and provide assistance after an accident.
He will not be named as he avoided a conviction.
The court heard the man was returning to Ballarat after a nine-hour shift at his earthmoving job in Melbourne when the crash occurred.
The day after the man visited the Ballarat police station to turn himself in.
He told police "I think I was in shock, I panicked. I reckon I fell asleep or blacked out".
The man told the court he was at work the following day when he decided to go to the police station, and that the crash had "played with my mind".
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said driving off from a crash without exchanging details was a "serious" offence.
"The nature of these offences and penalties are very significant... if you don't stop and render assistance, that could mean that people are harmed or injured," the magistrate said.
"You are very lucky that no one was injured."
The 32-year-old was handed a $750 fine without conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.