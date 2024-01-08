Dozens of cars smashed in station car park break-ins

More than 20 cars were damaged in an overnight break-in frenzy at the Ballarat train station.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Police confirmed investigations have begun after windows were smashed in cars parked at the Nolan Street multi-level car park.
According to Victoria Police Media, the cars were damaged about 3.30am Tuesday on the ground floor level.
Three cars were seen still parked at the station on Tuesday morning with their passenger side windows smashed.
"No arrests have been made and investigators are keen to speak to any witnesses," a spokesperson said.
It's not clear if any items were stolen from the vehicles.
The multi-million dollar car park features CCTV and lighting, and was opened in 2021.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.