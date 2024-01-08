The Courier
Dozens of cars smashed in station car park break-ins

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 9 2024 - 11:21am, first published 10:57am
Cars seen damaged on Tuesday morning at the Ballarat train station car park. Picture by Adam Trafford
More than 20 cars were damaged in an overnight break-in frenzy at the Ballarat train station.

