Exceptional residence in the heart of Winter Valley

Centrally located between Delacombe Town Centre and Lucas Town Centre, this home provides unparalleled convenience, with schools, public transport, and Ballarat's CBD just moments away.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
As you enter past the low maintenance front garden, the grandeur of this residence is evident. Situated at the front, the main bedroom has a spacious walk-in robe and ensuite with a shower, vanity, and toilet.
Down the hall is a vast open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area. The kitchen is a culinary haven, equipped with top-of-the-line gas appliances, an oven, double sink, dishwasher, an island bench and generous storage. Further down a hallway are three well-appointed bedrooms with built-in robes.
The family bathroom is conveniently located nearby, with a bath, vanity, shower, and separate toilet. The well-designed laundry provides ample storage, a sink, and convenient access to the outdoors.
The seamless flow from the open living area leads to sliding doors opening up to a covered outdoor area. Here, an outdoor fireplace an idyllic setting for hosting gatherings with family and friends.
This exceptional home also features ducted heating throughout, a split system for climate control, a garden shed and a spacious double lock-up garage.
All positioned on a 472 square metre block, homes of this calibre are in high demand, and opportunities like this are fleeting. Don't miss out, call the agency today to secure a private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.