The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Prison escapee sentenced to more time in jail

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 9 2024 - 11:22am, first published 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Briffa.
Daniel Briffa.

The Langi Kal Kal prison escapee who led police on a man hunt for 45 days has been given a sentence after his arrest in late 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.