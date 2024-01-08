Prison escapee sentenced to more time in jail

The Langi Kal Kal prison escapee who led police on a man hunt for 45 days has been given a sentence after his arrest in late 2023.
Custody staff noticed Daniel Briffa, 51, was missing from the low-security prison near Trawalla, west of Ballarat, after a prisoner headcount on the afternoon of September 4, 2023.
Police were called to the prison and a search was conducted for Briffa in the immediate area involving the police Air Wing helicopter.
The search was unsuccessful, with Briffa turning up 45 days later, on October 19, at an address in Ballarat East, where he was arrested.
Briffa appeared from prison at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to the escape.
The court heard Briffa has been staying with a friend during the duration of his spur-of-the-moment escape from the prison facility.
A lawyer for Briffa told the court the decision to escape had been made after Briffa had been stood over by other inmates, and subject to assaults and threats.
The lawyer noted had Briffa not attempted to escape, he would have been released in late February.
Since his arrest in October 2023, Briffa had been moved to the higher security Port Phillip prison, and stripped of his work rights and opportunities to go out to the yard.
A psychologist's report tendered with the court told of how Briffa had been diagnosed with autism and ADHD.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said Briffa's escape had been on the "lower end" of the offending scale, given there was no planning or violence used during the escape, and no offending committed when Briffa was out of the prison.
Briffa was given a three month prison sentence.
Magistrate Bailin said had Briffa not pleaded guilty, and was found guilty, he would have been given a six month sentence.
