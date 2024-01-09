The Courier
Police

Ammo and hatchet allegedly found in drunk driver's ute

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 9 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 11:15am
Picture from Victoria Police
Police allegedly found ammunition and a hatchet while searching a car in Lake Gardens on Monday afternoon, before the driver allegedly blew more than twice the limit.

