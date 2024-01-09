Ammo and hatchet allegedly found in drunk driver's ute

Police allegedly found ammunition and a hatchet while searching a car in Lake Gardens on Monday afternoon, before the driver allegedly blew more than twice the limit.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, the ute was pulled over on a residential road in Lake Gardens about noon on January 9.
The 23-year-old driver blew a positive preliminary breath test, and was asked to attend the police station.
"It's alleged he then produced a firearm magazine and a box of ammunition," police said.
After searching the vehicle, more ammunition and a hatchet was found.
A full evidentiary breath test revealed the driver allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.118.
His ute was immediately impounded for 30 days, and he was interviewed and released,
He will attend the Ballarat Magistrates' Court "at a date to be fixed", police said.
