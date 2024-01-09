The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Employee sprung defrauding Delacombe pharmacy

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 10 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

A court has heard of how more than $2000 was defrauded from a Delacombe pharmacy by a manager using the store's returns system to fund his gambling habit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.