Employee sprung defrauding Delacombe pharmacy

A court has heard of how more than $2000 was defrauded from a Delacombe pharmacy by a manager using the store's returns system to fund his gambling habit.
In September 2019, the operations manager of the Direct Chemist Outlet in Delacombe found a series of suspicious transactions listed as professional services returns when reviewing the store's sales and profits.
After notifying the store's owner, a review of the pharmacy's CCTV footage found manager Stuart Stobie, 42, had been using another employee's point-of-sale log in to lodge false returns for medical certificates in the amount of $400 to $500.
Stobie lodged the returns four times, twice on August 29, 2019, and once each on September 1 and 2, 2019.
Each time Stobie took the receipt from the fraudulent transactions and put them in a bin underneath the store's counter.
The 42-year-old appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead guilty to the 2019 offending.
The court heard on one occasion Stobie had returned to the store after hours to make fraudulent returns, entering through a side door after staff had left the building.
A total of $2950 was taken by Stobie over the course of the transactions.
Police told the court fellow employees of Stobie said in the past he had talked about buying luxury items such as jet skis and new technology.
Stobie's lawyer said his client had since ceased gambling, and that the stolen money was used to "plug up holes in his domestic finances".
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson adjourned the matter until Thursday for Stobie to be assessed for a community corrections order.
"This is a serious matter, it is not a simple error of judgement on one occasion. There is a degree of organisation involved in this," the magistrate said.
"Employers are entitled to entrust people they put into positions of responsibility."
Stobie will reappear in court on January 11 for sentencing.
