The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Brown Hill pool is gone, but more work to be done

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated January 9 2024 - 2:39pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brown Hill Community Pool demolition at the halfway mark. Picture by Adam Trafford
Brown Hill Community Pool demolition at the halfway mark. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Brown Hill Pool demolition is halfway complete - the pool has been taken out and only dirt remains.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.