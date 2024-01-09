Brown Hill pool is gone, but more work to be done

The Brown Hill Pool demolition is halfway complete - the pool has been taken out and only dirt remains.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The community engagement for the controversial splash park will soon begin.
The decision to remove the pool rather than restore it was made by City of Ballarat councillors in April 2023.
City of Ballarat community wellbeing director Matthew Wilson said the demolition and site remediation works on the Brown Hill Pool is at the midway point, with site leveling to occur in the coming weeks.
"The decommissioning and demolition works to date have been completed within the project budget, and costs associated with the site levelling are now being assessed," he said.
The new landscape and splash park will be designed over the coming months, with community consultation on the new splash park expected around late February to early March.
Tendering for the new splash park and landscape will occur mid-year, with construction to begin thereafter.
The pool was decommissioned after City of Ballarat councillors voted to adopt the Brown Hill Recreation Reserve Master Plan.
It was found the pool would be costly to fix and an upgrade would boost usability.
Council reported the cost to upgrade the Hill pool would have been more than $1.3 million, and the low visitation and high running costs were also factors in the decision to decommission the pool.
A survey from the Brown Hill Progress Association (BHPA) in 2021 found the pool was "an important community resource for this side of town" but it needed to be upgraded to be more appealing.
BHPA's own community survey which found the overwhelming majority of respondents "were in favour of the pool closing if there was a possibility of having a pool in the future".
There is an election commitment from the state government of $1 million towards the redevelopment of Brown Hill Recreation Reserve, while the City of Ballarat has committed $660,000 from the 2023/24 budget towards the Splash Park Precinct.
The demolition costs were about $230,000.
The Brown Hill Recreation Reserve Draft Master Plan proposes to replace the pool with a splash park similar to those at Midlands Reserve and Victory Park, plus new toilet facilities, a basketball half-court, grassed and shaded areas, and new seating.
The splash park has garnered some criticism from the community.
One resident, Bonnie Black, said she had been using the pool since the 1980s and was appalled at the decision to close and demolish the public pool.
"The area doesn't need a splash park, it needs a swimming pool for the public," she said.
The Eureka Pool and Black Hill Pool are within 2.4 kilometres of the Brown Hill Pool, and a new indoor pool operated by The Y in nearby Water Street also provides swimming lessons.
In the Brown Hill Local Area Plan and Infrastructure Assessment from 2019, it found emerging Brown Hill was growing at an annual average of 11.9 per cent, with dozens of houses being built northeast of the Western Highway.
The same document estimated the resident population in Brown Hill could increase from 3900 to 6500 over the next 20 years.
New builds and subdivisions make Brown Hill an attractive location for people in need of housing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.