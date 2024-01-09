The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

'You instantly fall in love': Ballarat welcomes its first baby for 2024

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 9 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parents Meaghan and Benjamin Skewis with baby boy Zachary. Picture by Adam Trafford
Parents Meaghan and Benjamin Skewis with baby boy Zachary. Picture by Adam Trafford

The lights of the New Year's fireworks were popping off in the distance as Cambrian Hill couple Meghan and Benjamin Skewis were packing their car to head to the hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.