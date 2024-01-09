'You instantly fall in love': Ballarat welcomes its first baby for 2024

The lights of the New Year's fireworks were popping off in the distance as Cambrian Hill couple Meghan and Benjamin Skewis were packing their car to head to the hospital.
Just hours prior, on the afternoon of December 31, Meaghan's water broke while she was mid-conversation with her mother.
"It was funny, my due date was January 3, and everyone kept saying the whole pregnancy we were going to have a Christmas baby," Meaghan said.
"Then they would say 'you could have a New Year's baby', but we were aiming for after that time. He had been so happy in there for so long.
"I think there were a few people who jinxed us for that."
For the mother about to birth to baby boy Zachary, the last thing she was thinking about was the unique date.
At 2.42pm on January 1, Zachary James Skewis was born, weighing at 3.46kg, after a gruelling 19hours in labour.
He was the first baby born at the Ballarat Base Hospital of the new year.
Meaghan said the long birth was "comeuppance" for an otherwise "easy" pregnancy.
"The pregnancy itself had been incredibly straight forward and everyone was very jealous of how easy it had been," Meaghan said.
"The labour had been about 19 hours and a little bit strenuous. I suppose I had got my comeuppance at the end."
Zachary is Meaghan and Benjamin's first child, born a few years after the pair moved to Ballarat from Werribee and into their new home.
Not much surprised Meaghan out of the whole experience beyond the immediate connection she felt when she first laid eyes on her newborn son.
"It is pretty surreal. I was saying to a friend that everyone tells you how much you instantly fall in love with them, but the feeling is nothing that you can describe to somebody until you feel it yourself," she said.
"Ben was saying that he was a bit conflicted on how he could feel the same amount of love for a human being, feeling like he had to share it.
"I said to him maybe we are not sharing it, maybe it is just growing."
Meaghan thanked all of the staff at the Ballarat Base Hospital for their work, specifically those with the hospital's continuity of care program, who worked with her during the length of her pregnancy.
