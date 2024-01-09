The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

Valiant hometown century in cricket national champs

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 9 2024 - 6:30pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.