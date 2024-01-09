Valiant hometown century in cricket national champs

$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Ballarat's own Lincoln Koliba starred in Vic Country's match against Vic Metro in the national under 17s cricket championships, smashing out a stellar innings of 107 not out in a hometown knock.
After losing fellow opener Ashton Young to an early wicket, Koliba partnered up with Oliver Peake (73). The pair got to work steadying the ship, combining for a partnership of 167.
But it wasn't enough to secure a win, with Vic Metro's Archie Flynn hitting a four in the final over to make the 207 run target.
The tournament's fourth round on Tuesday also featured a huge innings from Western Australia at Western Oval, with openers Simon Budge and Adam Solomons holding the fort to score 127 in just over 20 overs and walk away with a win over Tasmania, which was all out for 124.
Elsewhere across the city, South Australia pushed past a nervous New South Wales Metro team to win by two wickets, with SA's Ryan Percival and NSW Metro's Aarush Soni taking three wickets each.
With NSW Metro's opener Nitesh Samuel out for a duck in the first over, it was harder for the team to build a strong innings.
New South Wales Country's Jaylen Johnston was out for a golden duck, but Harry Roscarel made it to 80 not out in the team's win against the Northern Territory - NSWC's Blake Mackrel took five wickets, lining himself up for hat tricks in the seventh and 29th overs.
Queensland's Steven Hogan picked up a century in the match against the ACT, on the way to a 6/281 total - the ACT's Aarush Mahajan scored a wicket on the last ball of the innings after getting slapped for six.
It was enough to keep Queensland on top, with ACT all out for 144 despite a desperate middle-order 35 off 46 balls from Alexander Gunn.
After four rounds, WA leads the top of the table, with it and Vic Metro undefeated.
On Wednesday, the competition moves into the finals, with semi-finals to be held at Eastern Oval and St Patrick's College, before the championship wraps up on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.