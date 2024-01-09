'Terrifying': attacker hits bus driver, grabs steering wheel while in transit

A "terrifying" attack on a bus driver saw a V/Line replacement bus almost veer into incoming traffic and a parked car.
The attack occurred on the night of August 9, 2023, on board a bus from Caroline Springs to Ballarat Train Station.
The man responsible, 39-year-old Dean Johnson, was intoxicated on the bus and playing loud music from a portable speaker prior to the incident.
When asked by the 61-year-old female bus driver to turn the music off due to its offensive lyrics, a court heard Johnson burst into a fit of rage, becoming verbally abusive.
The 61-year-old told Johnson she would drop him off at Ballan train station, to which he responded by hitting the driver in the right shoulder.
Johnson then continued his assault, attempting to grab the bus's steering wheel and threatening to pull the handbrake - telling the driver he would put her through the windscreen.
The driver pulled the emergency stop latch and Johnson left, threatening to "kill her" if he ever saw her again.
He was arrested by police in Ballan at 1am the following morning.
Johnson appeared remotely at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to the attack, and other offences committed in Kyneton earlier in 2023.
The 39-year-old's lawyer told the court the attack happened in the context of alcohol abuse issues and unstable housing.
Johnson was reported to have had 26 drinks on the day of the August 9, 2023.
The lawyer also stated that Johnson had a traumatic experience of being kidnapped at knife point, which he had flash back to when he was unable to leave the bus.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said the "terrifying" attack posed a risk to the wider public.
"This is an offence which really goes to the heart of community safety," the magistrate said.
"The offending is short, but intense, in terms of it continuing despite the victim braking and intervening."
The magistrate said he needed to balance community safety with the need for "psychological intervention" for Johnson, who had spent 152 days in jail so far as a result of the offence.
"Unless there is sustained and continued psychological intervention... what happened in this case will happen again in the future, which is a community safety concern," the magistrate said.
Magistrate Bailin adjourned the matter until Monday for Johnson to undergo an assessment for the court integrated services program.
Depending on the outcome, Magistrate Bailin said he could defer Johnson's sentence and have him partake in the support program on strict bail conditions.
However the magistrate did not rule out a further prison sentence for Johnson.
Johnson will reappear in court for sentencing on January 15.
