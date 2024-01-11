Going batty after the rain in Black Hill

The bat in the photo was found at Black Hill after the Christmas rains. Clinging to the inside of a large terracotta plant pot in typical upside-down position, it made very little movement.
Bats do not normally choose such exposed sites for resting during the day. It had probably been driven from its chosen roosting spot by the rain beforehand.
The blackish head and shoulders, with lighter brown back and rump, identify this as a Gould's wattled bat.
It is one of several small bat species occurring in Ballarat, and is fairly common in forests, as well as in towns, so its presence at Black Hill is not unexpected. Tree hollows, and spaces in buildings and roofs, are common roosting places.
It feeds on relatively large insects, both flying and non-flying types.
Gould's wattled bat is one of the first bats to take flight in the evening, when it typically forages in open spaces below the tree canopy. Sometimes it crawls on the ground or among leaves and twigs after prey.
The wattled part of its name comes from a fleshy lobe on the side of its face.
The bat in the photo departed during the night.
