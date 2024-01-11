The Courier
Going batty after the rain in Black Hill

By Roger Thomas
January 12 2024 - 10:00am
A Gould's wattled bat spotted in Black Hill. Picture contributed
The bat in the photo was found at Black Hill after the Christmas rains. Clinging to the inside of a large terracotta plant pot in typical upside-down position, it made very little movement.

