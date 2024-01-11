Large vacant block ready for development

Do you have a long-held business dream and have just been waiting for the right plot of land to transform your vision into a reality?
Located just minutes from the Ballarat CBD, this vacant block of land could be just what you've been looking for.
Zoned Industrial 1, the Canadian block is approximately 2450 square metres and has a street frontage of approximately 32 metres.
Key industries in the regional city include manufacturing, tourism, health and community services, education and retailing, together with banking and financing and government services.
The block neighbours both an industrial area and new residential housing, making it suitable for a range of businesses.
Predominantly flat and clear, it is close to a range of landmarks, including both Canadian Lakes and Lake Esmond.
Don't miss the chance to secure this great opportunity. Contact the agency for more information or to arrange an inspection.
