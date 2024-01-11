The Courier
Large vacant block ready for development

By Commercial Feature
January 11 2024
  • Lot 5, 612 Kline Street, Canadian
  • 2450 square metres
  • $675,000 + GST
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agents: John Stevenson 0422 659 385 and Ron Morrison 0418 508 844
  • Inspect: By appointment

Do you have a long-held business dream and have just been waiting for the right plot of land to transform your vision into a reality?

