Backyard makeover on a budget

Transform your home's outdoor area into a dreamy retreat while keeping your budget in check. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Dreaming of a stunning backyard but worried about the cost? You're not alone. However, many people think a beautiful outdoor space is out of reach, financially. Guess what? It's possible to create a backyard paradise without spending a fortune.

If you're ready to transform your outdoor area into a dreamy retreat while keeping your budget in check, here's how.

1 Start with a plan

Before you start with the makeover, it's crucial to have a clear plan. Think about what you want to achieve. Are you after a space for entertaining, a peaceful garden, or perhaps a play area for the kids?

Once you have a vision, sketch a basic plan to transform your backyard. This step helps you stay focused and avoids unnecessary expenses. Here are a few pointers to consider:

Assess Your Space: Measure your backyard and note any existing features like trees, slopes, or patios. Understanding the space you have to work with is essential.

Set A Budget: Decide on a budget early on. This will guide your choices in materials, plants, and furniture. Remember, a little can go a long way with creativity and resourcefulness.

Prioritise Projects: List what you'd like to change or add. Then, prioritise these projects based on your budget, time, and the overall impact on your space.

Keeping these factors in mind will help you create a comprehensive plan that's both practical and aligned with your vision for the backyard.

2 Shop smart

When it's time to buy, think smart. Scour local sales, online marketplaces, and garage sales. You'll find gems for a fraction of their original price. It's not just about purchasing second-hand, either. Look for end-of-season sales at garden centres and hardware stores.

Additionally, consider joining local community groups or online forums where people often give away garden items for free or cheaply. Be open to re-purposing things. For example, an old ladder can become a quirky plant stand, and a disused wheelbarrow could be your next quirky garden planter. This approach saves money and adds unique character to your backyard.

3 Choose multi-purpose furniture

Furniture can be a big expense. Choose for pieces that serve multiple purposes, especially if you and your family want to spend more time outside. For example, a foldable table can be a daily dining spot during daytime and a crafting station at night.

Modular seating is another smart choice, where you can rearrange components to fit different occasions. This will help you enjoy savings and keep your space versatile and adaptable to changing needs.

4 DIY where you can

Roll up your sleeves - it's time to get hands-on. DIY projects are not only cost-effective but also incredibly rewarding. Simple tasks like painting, planting, and basic landscaping are great starting points. Building your garden beds or making a bird bath from upcycled materials adds a personal touch to your space.

Even constructing a simple pathway with stepping stones or creating a mosaic from broken tiles can significantly impact. With a bit of creativity and effort, these projects can bring a sense of accomplishment and a unique flair to your backyard. Plus, there's a wealth of online tutorials to guide you through almost any project, ensuring you have the support you need to succeed.

5 Plant wisely

Plants can transform a space. But before you buy, do your research. Choose local, hardy plants that won't require constant care or replacement. Here are a few pointers:

Go Native: Opt for native plants. They're adapted to the local climate and soil, meaning they'll thrive with minimal fuss. Plus, they're great for supporting local wildlife.

Perennial Power: Think about perennials that will come back year after year. They offer long-term beauty and reduce the need for annual replanting. Examples include lavender, sage, and kangaroo paw.

Start From Seeds: Consider starting some plants from seeds to save even more. Herbs like basil and coriander, as well as flowers like marigolds and sunflowers, are easy for beginners and cost-effective.

Group Plants Wisely: Group plants with similar water and sunlight needs together. This practice, known as 'hydro zoning', makes maintenance easier and more efficient.

By selecting the right plants and planning their placement wisely, you can create a lush, vibrant, budget-friendly and sustainable garden.

6 Use lighting to create ambience

Lighting plays a crucial role in setting the mood of your backyard oasis. Affordable options like solar lights offer a sustainable and budget-friendly way to illuminate your space. Here are a few ideas:

String Lights: Drape them across trees or along fences for an enchanting and inviting twinkling effect.

Solar Path Lights: These can line walkways, defining paths while adding a gentle glow.

DIY Tin Can Lanterns: Create your own unique lanterns using tin cans. It's a fun project that adds a personal touch to your lighting design.

Mason Jar Lights: Fill them with battery-operated fairy lights for a whimsical and charming addition to tables and seating areas.

Upcycled Chandeliers: Transform old chandeliers into solar-powered statement pieces for a touch of elegance.

With these lighting solutions, you can enjoy your backyard both day and night, creating a space that's functional and full of ambience.

7 Focus on one area at a time

Avoid getting overwhelmed by focusing on one area at a time. Tackling your backyard makeover in sections allows for more attention to detail and ensures each space is thoughtfully designed. For instance, start with a cosy seating area, ensuring it's comfortable and inviting, before moving on to the garden beds or BBQ area.

This step-by-step approach helps keep your project manageable and allows you to see and enjoy your progress, which can be incredibly motivating. Remember, transforming a backyard is a marathon, not a sprint-savour each step of the journey.

8 Seek professional advice when needed

Sometimes, it's worth getting a bit of professional advice. For complex projects, like electrical work or major backyard landscaping, consult a pro. It might cost a bit upfront, but it can save you money and hassle in the long run.

Professionals can also offer invaluable guidance on structural concerns, local council regulations, and sustainable practices. Their expertise ensures your backyard makeover is beautiful, safe, and compliant. Plus, they often suggest cost-effective solutions you might not have considered.

Conclusion