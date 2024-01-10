Success after getting back on the bike post-kidney transplant

Ballarat cyclist Ben Oman almost went back-to-back at this year's Road National Championships, fighting through muggy and wet conditions.
He came home with two silver medals in the men's transplant road race and time trial, part of the paracycling program.
Oman was diagnosed with kidney disease some years ago and was put on the list for a transplant - in his case, his mother "jumped at the chance" to help out and donate one of her kidneys.
After some COVID-induced delays, which meant months of dialysis, the transplant was a success and he was able to get back on the bike.
"Three years ago they introduced the transplant category at the Nationals, and I've done the last two years," he said.
"It's been a motivation to get back on the bike and get fit."
Oman, who rides with the Ballarat-Sebastopol and Eureka cycling clubs, has been riding competitively since he was 13.
While he hasn't been able to get back into mountain biking, road racing is providing plenty of challenges.
"The recovery's been ups and downs (since the transplant), but it's been relatively smooth," he said.
"There's regular, three-monthly check-ups, but I'm the fittest I've ever been.
"It took me nine months to get back into regular training - dealing with side-effects from medication, and also knowing the side-effects I'll get long-term, so it's monitoring that, diet, and sun exposure, which is hard with cycling."
For this year's RoadNats, which is likely the last one in Ballarat for a few years, Oman smashed through his own personal goals, finishing faster in both events than last year but narrowly missing out on the gold.
He was competing in a field that featured three heart, one liver, two bone marrow, and another kidney transplant cyclists.
"I had some personal goals set, the muggy conditions after the Ballarat lead-up made it more challenging with hydration, especially with myself - coming into the humidity wasn't something my body was used to," he said.
"(But) I'm happy on that front - I'm keen to try for Nationals again next year."
Riding with other transplant survivors was a reminder that people should "have the conversation" with their families about organ donation.
"I've ridden with some fantastic guys across Australia who were lucky enough to receive the gift from deceased donors that enabled them to be here," Oman said.
"I was very lucky with Mum - it's a special bond and gift that's enabled me to get back out there and continue racing, it's something I'm grateful for, in that sense.
"In general, in life, if you want to have a go at something, go and do it - life is so short, and I'm aware every day my function can just go pear-shaped with the kidney disease that I have.
"If you're a transplant recipient, Transplant Australia can point you in the direction, there are more groups and sports they want to develop over time."
