Success after getting back on the bike post-kidney transplant

AF
By Alex Ford
January 11 2024 - 4:00am
Ben Oman took home two silver medals at the RoadNats in the paracycling's men's transplant category for the time trial and road race. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat cyclist Ben Oman almost went back-to-back at this year's Road National Championships, fighting through muggy and wet conditions.

AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

