'Just not good enough': Intense rainfall, clay soil wreaking havoc on Ballarat roads

Expert engineers have raised his concerns over the rapid deterioration of Ballarat's roads, with one saying he believes they're not built to the unique conditions to Western Victoria.
The Courier spoke with chartered civil engineer Matthew McIntyre, who worked on building roads for more than three decades, with 20 years working on roads, drains, sewers and subdivisions in Ballarat.
He said one the biggest differences when it came to building and maintaining roads was the soil, and a key part was knowing the area when preparing to build new roads.
"The type of ground we have in western Victoria is one massive lava flow area," he said.
"What's shocked me is (the Midland Highway south of Ballarat) has just been completed, and it's already starting to break up, show signs of distress which is really just no good enough."
Federation University Dr Amin Soltani lectures in civil engineering and his research looked at developing more sustainable and resilient roads.
He said roads boil down to three important things to take into account - pavement materials, pavement design and pavement management.
When it came to materials, Dr Soltani said the clay base which Victoria builds roads on causes issues.
"A pavement structure will generally have three layers - it will have a sub base, a base on top and then the asphalt, which we normally see, but all of these three layers will be resting on the ground and the ground is of course is composed of soil," he said.
"The quality of the soil has a really huge impact on how this pavement structure is going to perform.
"Unfortunately in Victoria, and South Australia as well, the majority of soils that we have are clay soils which are highly susceptible to moisture variation,."
Mr McIntyre said in this part of the world, roads required a deeper depth of gravel, upwards of 500 to 600mm.
"There's lots of rock, and they have to dig up a lot to build the roads to drain themselves," he said.
"Typically it's basaltic clay, which is terrible to build roads on - they have a tendency to shrink and well greatly when they get moisture.
"When you build your roads on basaltic clay and there's not enough depth of gravel or the ground hasn't been prepared properly - you get poor drainage.
"It gets wet and then dries, it'll shrink and swell and that reflects up through the pavement, and the seal cracks. Once the seal cracks water gets in, and water is your enemy with roads - water destroys roads."
Dr Soltani also said drainage was vital when ensuring roads don't have fault like cracks leading to potholes.
"The entire pavement structure is constantly moving upwards and downwards, and over time when you have this cyclic action, it'll result in micro cracks, in some cases even larger type of cracks in the pavement surface," he said.
"When you have the cracks, you'll basically have pathways for water as a result of rainfall to actually move into the pavement structure and then of course you have traffic and it's a dynamic type of load which is constantly acting on the pavement surface.
"The combination of this will result in the more extreme failures in the form of potholes."
Weather was also an issue, Dr Soltani flagged.
"During the past couple of years we've had a lot of heavy rainfall events," he said.
"We essentially have our pavement materials exposed to weathering as a result of these heavy rainfall events.
"When you have high intensity rainfall events which take place and because of the lack of proper drainage, the drainage system can't cope with that.
"The pavement structure exposed to water for very long periods."
To manage this, in Mr McIntyre's opinion, water management needs to be done right.
"You need deep, deep drains on the side," he said.
"The water level is still below the top layer of gravel and gets it away from the subgrade you build it on."
Mr McIntyre said poor drainage or not thinking in depth about the drainage was one of the issues plaguing our roads.
"You should really design for the conditions," he said.
Mc McIntyre said given the millions spent on roads, a fraction of those budgets should be spent on "geotechnical analysis", which examines the strength of the sub-grade.
Traffic loading is also an important consideration when designing a road.
"Generally you don't worry about cars - it's heavy vehicles," he said.
This all helps decide the depth of gravel needed for a stretch of road.
More depth means more work, more materials and more money.
Mr McIntyre said road maintenance shouldn't be political when western Victoria needs more money for roads to be built for their conditions.
"Skimping on the gravel - gravel's one of the main costs components of road constructions," he said.
"The deeper you go, not only do you need more gravel but you have to pull more dirt out and get rid of it.
"Then you get problems down the track because you have these conditions and the road just cracks after about three or four years."
He said Victoria has some of the worst roads in Australia and believes the worst ones can be found in western Victoria.
Dr Soltani said using different more durable materials can help stabilise the soil.
"Conventionally we use cement to stabilize the soil and it's quite effective in most cases, however, not always and also it's not really environmentally sustainable," he said.
"There's newer soil stabilisation techniques out there and that's my area of research, using polymer-based products."
These include recycled plastics and tyres, and even "edible recycled materials", which Dr Soltani said are more durable against our climate conditions.
Dr Soltani said when it came to design, adopting a standard which can be modified was needed, and drainage was an important part.
"The root of all evil, when it comes to our pavement issues, is proper drainage," he said.
Like Mr McIntyre, Dr Soltani said more resources would mean better roads and a long term money saver.
"f you basically invest the money and resources into having such solutions [durable materials], down the line, you'll be actually spending less in terms of the maintenance that the pavement requires.
The Courier reached out to the Department of Transport and Planning regarding highway maintenance, funding and local knowledge around road building.
"Every aspect of our maintenance program from inspection through to delivery is carried out and overseen by highly qualified professionals who proudly live and work in their communities in regional Victoria. Their local knowledge forms a key part of our road maintenance planning and delivery," a department spokesperson said in a statement.
"What were previously considered once in a generation flood events are now commonplace, bringing record rainfall and inflicting unprecedented damage on our roads ,which is why we're now delivering road maintenance as part of a $6.6 billion, 10-year strategy, allowing us to plan long-term and future-proofing regional roads."
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.