Melbourne Vixens to take on best of the best in Ballarat Blitz netball festival

The Melbourne Vixens will face off against the Adelaide Thunderbirds, Giants Netball, and West Coast Fever at a special pre-season festival of netball in Ballarat this March.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Announced last year, the pre-season weekend will feature four matches as well as a men's league game and netball clinics for younger players.
The Ballarat Blitz, to be held at Selkirk Stadium, will run on March 16 and 17, with the Vixens playing in two headlining matches against the Fever on the Saturday from 5pm, and reigning Super Netball premiers Adelaide on the Sunday from 1pm.
"We're pleased to have three Super Netball teams from across the country joining us in Ballarat, and we look forward to working with the City of Ballarat and the Victorian Government to showcase what regional Victoria has to offer," Netball Victoria chief executive Andrea Pearman said in a statement.
Tickets go on sale to the public January 18, and is supported by the state government and City of Ballarat - mayor Des Hudson said in a statement the event will be a showcase for the city.
"I can't wait to see our community come alive with netball fever during March," he said.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for our city to shine and for everyone to enjoy the sport, community events, and the vibrant atmosphere that Ballarat has to offer."
The Vixens were last in Ballarat for exhibition matches in 2021, taking on Adelaide in a pair of pre-season matches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.