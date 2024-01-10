The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Melbourne Vixens to take on best of the best in Ballarat Blitz netball festival

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine-year-old Alexis van Dieman cheers on the Vixens in Ballarat in 2021. Picture by Kate Healy
Nine-year-old Alexis van Dieman cheers on the Vixens in Ballarat in 2021. Picture by Kate Healy

The Melbourne Vixens will face off against the Adelaide Thunderbirds, Giants Netball, and West Coast Fever at a special pre-season festival of netball in Ballarat this March.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.