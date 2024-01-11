The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Leaving court for the last time: Philip Holt's journey to recovery

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 11 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Dubberley (left), Philip Holt and Paula Dixon outside of the Ballarat Law Courts. Picture by Kate Healy
Chloe Dubberley (left), Philip Holt and Paula Dixon outside of the Ballarat Law Courts. Picture by Kate Healy

History was made at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 10, 2023 when Philip Holt walked out the doors of the court room.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.