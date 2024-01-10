Five people taken to hospital after two-car crash north of Ballarat

A car was left on its roof after a collision near Clarkes Hill, with road closures now in place.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The two-car collision occurred on Madderns Road at the Bungaree-Creswick Road intersection about 3.55pm on January 10.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene to find one vehicle, a Kia Sorrento, on its roof with damage to its driver's side.
The second vehicle, a Hyundai SUV, had severe damage to its front, and came to rest against a fence.
CFA Lieutenant Lee Webber said emergency services were unsure exactly what happened leading up to and during the crash.
Police were seen taking measurements at the intersection and speaking to passengers.
"We (CFA) were just called to a two-vehicle collision. We got on scene and everyone was out of the vehicle and ambulance were already on scene," Lieutenant Webber said.
"We just secured the scene, made it safe, and we were doing some traffic control until we could do a washaway."
The entrance to Madderns Road from the intersection has been closed off while the scene is cleaned up.
An Ambulance Victoria spokersperson confirmed six people were assessed at the scene, with a woman in her 60s rushed to hospital with upper body injuries, and four other people taken to hospital.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.