Charges withdrawn after former Bungaree man's death in street fight

Charges have been withdrawn against a teenager after a fight that claimed a former Ballarat man's life in Benalla.
Martin Woods, 63, died at The Alfred hospital in Melbourne on October 28, 2023 after the altercation on October 11.
Mr Woods and multiple other people were involved in a dispute outside a Ballantine Street home about 7.10pm.
The father-of-two was seen riding a modified ride-on mower earlier in the night and was found lying in the street after the altercation.
A golf club was reportedly used during the fight.
Joshua Williams, 19, was arrested two days later and was initially charged with intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury and affray following an investigation by Benalla officers.
The matter was handed over to the Homicide Squad when Mr Woods died.
But after further investigations, including re-interviewing witnesses, the charges against Williams were withdrawn.
Williams had been due to return to court on Thursday, January 11.
Police have confirmed Williams had been released from custody and the coroner will examine the matter.
"The 63-year-old man passed away on 28 October and the investigation was handed over to the Homicide Squad," Acting Sergeant Kendra Jackson said on Thursday, January 11.
"Further inquiries were then conducted in relation to the matter, including the re-interviewing of a number of witnesses.
"Following this, investigators consulted with the Office of Public Prosecutions, and a decision was made that the charges will now be withdrawn.
"Police have also spoken to the family of the deceased in relation to this matter.
"The charges were formally withdrawn on 30 November at the Wangaratta Magistrates Court and the 19-year-old man was released from custody.
"As such, the criminal investigation is now considered complete and a brief will be prepared for the Coroner."
Martin Woods grew up in Bungaree and spent most of his life in Ballarat. He was the second youngest of seven siblings.
A private funeral service was held for Mr Woods following his death and his ashes were scattered at Lake Wendouree.
