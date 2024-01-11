The Couriersport
Ballarat to host Ivor Burge and under-20 National Championships

By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 11 2024 - 1:11pm, first published 12:06pm
Selkirk Stadium will host the Ivor Burge National Championships at the end of the month.
THE NBA Global Academy and Australia's best up-and-coming basketballers will be in Ballarat at the end of January after the city was chosen as the host both the National Under-20 Championship and Ivor Burge National championships which will be run from January 30 to February 4.

