Ballarat to host Ivor Burge and under-20 National Championships

THE NBA Global Academy and Australia's best up-and-coming basketballers will be in Ballarat at the end of January after the city was chosen as the host both the National Under-20 Championship and Ivor Burge National championships which will be run from January 30 to February 4.
The Ivor Burge competition is for athletes with an intellectual disability and is set to attract 28 teams from across Australia.
The state's government's minister for tourism, sport and major events Steve Dimopoulos said the event had been supported by the Regional Events fund.
"It's fantastic to see national sporting bodies choosing regional Victorian destinations for major events and Ballarat can look forward to an influx of basketball players, support crew and fans for the under-20s National Championships," he said..
"Through Visit Victoria, we're backing exciting events that drive more visitors into regional Victoria to experience great events and explore everything on offer."
Australian Olympians who have played in this event include Australian Opals captain Tess Madgen, Ezi Magbegor, Marianna Tolo, and Australian Boomer and NBA star Dante Exum.
Tyrese Proctor who is currently on the path to the NBA at Duke University, and Dyson Daniels who plays with the Pelicans in the NBAm also represented their states at the national titles.
Basketball Australia cheif executive Matt Scriven said Ballarat would be a perfect host for the prestigious event.
"The national Championships is an important part of the development pathway for athletes. Regional Victoria is a great destination for this event, it is the heartland of our sport with thousands of kids playing in stadiums each week.
The games will be extremely competitive, and I encourage people to come and watch the Olympians of the future."
