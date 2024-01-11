BCA PREVIEW | Top four showdowns highlight huge round

THE perfect scenario greets us this weekend with the top four teams set to meet each other in what could very well be a pre-cursor to finals action in just over a month's time.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A grand final rematch between Wendouree and East Ballarat, and a clash between the huge improvers in season 2023-24, Ballarat-Redan, and the runaway leaders, Golden Point, highlight a magic round, the start of four successive two-day clashes leading into the finals.
And with a rain-free forecast on the horizon, we will finally see the grand final replay we were all craving, after the match earlier in the season was cancelled.
East Ballarat has been a bit of an enigma this season. The Hawks have been far from dominant, but somehow find themselves sitting second on the table.
Skipper Jacob Eyers still believes his side is yet to really hit its straps with the bat this season. East Ballarat will be a frightening proposition if eventually it does find its form.
Last week, it was just four wickets lost in the chase of 150. This week, the batters will have an opportunity to get into some rhythm, but it won't be easy against a Wendouree team led by Ash McCafferty who has caused havoc with the new ball all season.
Of course the other scenario could be how the East bowlers go against a pretty in-form batting line-up which should be bolstered this weekend with the return of a number of experienced players. Last week, the under-strength Red Caps still managed to score 257 against a Golden Point attack led by Simon Ogilvie.
Wendouree would love an opportunity of revenge at East after last year's grand final collapse. This game should go right down to the wire on day two.
The other match of note sees Ballarat-Redan, with up eight returning players, set to take on the unbeaten Golden Point. The Two Swords had every right to drop last week's match-up with Darley, but held firm against the desperate opposition to record one of their best wins of the season.
Golden Point however looms as a different battle all together. Like East Ballarat, Golden Point seems to have room for improvement. Last round, the Pegg's, both Josh and Lukas, rescued the side from a hole against Wendouree.
Somehow, the Pointees have managed to extricate themselves a number of times through individual brilliance, that seems their achilles heal, that often they have relied on a big innings here or a great bowling spell there to get the points. If they put it all together, look out.
Ballarat-Redan looks to have a good draw to push back into the finals race, but it would love a big performance here just to frank what has been a brilliant season to date.
The team that will be most watching the top-four showdowns is Mount Clear. The Mounties will likely force their way into the top four at the conclusion of the round if they manage to get over what can be a tricky opponent in Bacchus Marsh.
Bacchus Marsh are still technically in the running for a finals position, but will have to make every post a winner from here.
The Mounties deserve to start as favourites, but can't afford to take their eye off the ball, as Bacchus Marsh has shown it is capable of matching it with anyone on its day.
Darley's loss last weekend looks to have doomed its finals chance, but if they are to have any hope, they need to start with a big win over strugglers Buninyong.
Buninyong's batting found a little bit of form last round. If it can muster a score of around 200, then Buninyong will fancy its chances against the Darley batting line-up which has struggled for consistency.
The final match-up of the round is a clash between Brown Hill and Naps-Sebas. Brown Hill got a richly deserved second win of the season last round and will start as slight favourites in this match, despite the loss of skipper Tom Bourke-Finn who is moving interstate.
Golden Point v Ballarat-Redan @ Eastern Oval
Golden Point: Darcy Aitken, Lachlan Anderson, Manjula De Zoysa, Andrew Falkner, Mohomed Feshal, Daniel McDonald, Simon Ogilvie, Joshua Pegg (c), Lukas Pegg, Andrew Warrick, Joshua White
Ballarat-Redan: No team listed
Wendouree v East Ballarat @ CE Brown Reserve
Wendouree: Heath Pyke (c),, Lucas Argall, Tom Batters, Daniel Cassidy, Tom Godson, Ash McCafferty, Cole Roscholler, Stephen Segrave, Murphy Skinner, Liam Wood
East Ballarat: Finlay Baker, Joshua Brown, Adam Eddy, Jacob Eyers (c),, Harry Ganley, Lewis Hodgins,William Hodgins, Chris Jerram, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Josh Smith, Tom Walton
Buninyong v Darley @ Buninyong
Buninyong: No team listed
Darley: Bradley Barnes, Dilan Chandima, Liam Cornford, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Lachlan Herring, Drew Locke, Benjamin Longhurst (c), Axel Morton, Chamika Sattambi, Hasitha Wickramasinghe
Mount Clear v Bacchus Marsh @ Mount Clear
Mount Clear: Ashley George, Dylan Hocking, Kylan Jans, Jack Jeffrey, Thomas Le Lievre (c), Ajay Mada, Zack Maple, Lachlan Payne, Jacob Smith, Grant Trevenen
Bacchus Marsh: Taeje Baker, , Connor Ascough, Angus Jones, Daniel Lalor, James Lidgett, Alex Porter, Jack Powell, Nick Strangio, Jared Taylor, Armi Wakefield, Thomas Wardell (c)
Brown Hill v Naps-Sebas @ Western Oval
Brown Hill: Shashi Fernando, Lahriu Gunasinhage, Ryan Knowles, Akila Lakshan (c), Martin Porter, Nathan Porter, Viraj Pushpakumara, Jaxon Thomas, Byron Wynd
Naps-Sebas: No team listed
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.