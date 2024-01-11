The Courier
White picks up early King of the Mountain reward

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 11 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 2:37pm
Liam White has the King of the Mountain at the New Zealand Cycling Classic.
JUST days after a a grueling national road championships in his hometown of Ballarat, Liam White is once again back collecting jerseys, holding onto the King of the Mountain jersey after the first two stages of the New Zealand Cycling Classic.

Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

