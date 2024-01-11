White picks up early King of the Mountain reward

JUST days after a a grueling national road championships in his hometown of Ballarat, Liam White is once again back collecting jerseys, holding onto the King of the Mountain jersey after the first two stages of the New Zealand Cycling Classic.
Riding for the Australian-based CCACHE x PAR KUP team, White finished fifth in Friday's second stage.
The 136km stage to Martinborough was a one-two finish for the New Zealand national team with Kiaan Watts winning in a time of 2 hours 56 mins 21 seconds.
Watts won from his teammate George Jackson, after yellow jersey holder from the opening day, and teammate Aaron Gate, led out the pair to the finish line with 150m to go - repaying them for the hard they had done yesterday, to put him in the yellow jersey.
White, who picked up enough points on the opening day of five-day tour to take the polka dot jersey was noticeable in his fifth placing across the line, holding onto the jersey for at least another day.
The third stage on Friday looks set to decide whether White can hold onto the jersey across the weekend or not, with a steep climb up Admiral Hill in Gladstone to finish the 126km stage, as well as two arduous climbs up Te Wharau Hill.
